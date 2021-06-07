Five-figure bet moves Patriots’ odds to win Super Bowl at BetMGM

The Patriots aren’t a short-list favorite to win Super Bowl LVI. A big bet, however, has prompted BetMGM to change New England’s odds.

Via Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports, a $10,000 wager on the Pats to get their fingerprints back on the Lombardi Trophy has caused BetMGM to shift the team’s odd from 30-1 (+3000) to +2500.

The five-figure bet would result in a $300,000 payout, if the Patriots pull it off.

The PointsBet sports book still has New England at +3000. At DraftKings, the Patriots are +3300.

Given the higher payout at DraftKings, whoever dropped 10 dimes on the Patriots should have placed the bet there instead.

PointsBet currently has the Chiefs as the +475 favorite to win it all, followed by the Buccaneers, at +650.

