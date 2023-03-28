Five favorite NFL draft prospects, Lamar Jackson requests a trade

Charles Robinson joins us from the owner's meetings in Phoenix, Arizona accompanied by Charles McDonald to discuss the biggest news around the meetings, including Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson announcing he requested a trade. Later on, Charles McDonald gives his five favorite prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

00:30 - Lamar Jackson announced he officially has requested a trade. Both hosts agree this doesn't change the dynamic of the current situation much, but it does make it less likely Jackson returns to Baltimore in 2023 unless the Ravens offer the contract he is looking for.

16:15 - Charles Robinson gives an update on the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets working out a deal to send Aaron Rodgers to New York. Charles says the two sides aren't far apart, but there are some key disagreements that still need to be worked out before Rodgers becomes a Jet. The Packers are likely looking to get a first-round pick and more out of the deal.

26:00 - Charles McDonald goes through the list of his top-five favorite prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft: QB Bryce Young, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, EDGE Tyree Wilson, CB Christian Gonzalez and OL Peter Skoronski.

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs on the sideline after taking a hard hit during the NCAA football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor