Five father and son Ohio State football legacy duos

It’s Father’s Day and we’re here to wish all dads a day of whatever it is they’re looking for. For me, it’s spending time with my family and maybe getting a chance to relax. That’s hard to do, but I’ll give it my best shot.

In honor of Father’s Day, we decided to highlight five father and son duos that have had a chance to put on the scarlet and gray for the Ohio State football program. Some you will recognize, and others, you may have either forgotten or not recognized.

This is not all-encompassing, but we’ve dug up the only three father and son combinations that were both captains at OSU in their careers, plus two of the most recognizable duos.

Let’s get on with it for this Father’s Day of 2021. And as a reminder, call your father at some point on this Sunday.

Jim and Jeff Davidson

The Father/Son Legacy

We’ll start our look at father and son combos by going with the first of the duos that were both named captains. Offensive lineman James Davidson was a captain of the 1964 Ohio State team under Woody Hayes and was recognized as an All-American. His son Jeff was named captain in 1989 under John Cooper as an offensive guard.

Years Played

James Davidson – 1964

Jeff Davidson – 1986-1989

Ron and Shawn Springs

Oct. 14 1995: Defensive back Shawn Springs of Ohio State University looks on during the Buckeyes 27-16 win over Wisconsin University at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

The Father/Son Legacy

Ron and Shawn Springs might be the most athletic duo on this list. The elder Ron was a 1,000-yard rusher for Woody Hayes in 1977. His son Shawn is still considered one of the best cornerbacks to ever suit up for Ohio State. He was a consensus All-American and No. 3 overall pick in the 1997 NFL draft. The younger Springs often took away half the field in the passing game.

Years Played

Ron Springs – 1976-1978

Shawn Springs – 1994-1996

“Pepper” and Dionte Johnson

Nov. 17, 1984, Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pepper Johnson (98) tackles Michigan Wolverines quarterback Chris Zurbrugg (12) at Ohio Stadium during the 1984 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Father/Son Legacy

Thomas “Pepper” Johnson and his son Dionte are our second pair of father/son combos that were each captains at Ohio State. Pepper led the team in tackles in both 1984 and 1985 for Earle Bruce, and was also named All-American his senior season. He went on to have a stellar NFL career. His son, Dionte, took to the offensive side of the ball as a fullback, paving the way for “Tressel Ball” at times.

Years Played

Pepper Johnson – 1982-1985

Dionte Johnson – 2004-2007

Stan White and Stan White, Jr.

Ohio State’s Stan White (88) grinds out nine yards and drags some Michigan tacklers after intercepting a Wolverine pass in the fourth period of their Big Ten football game in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 21, 1970. Michigan tacklers are Fritz Seyferth (32) and Reggie McKenzie (65). Ohio State won, 20-9, to remain undefeated. AP Photo

The Father/Son Legacy

Stan White, Sr. had himself a fun ride at Ohio State. He was an All-Big Ten and All-American selection as a linebacker, but he also played basketball and baseball for the Buckeyes. Oh, he also kicked extra points on the gridiron. Stan White, Jr. may not have been in as many meeting rooms across various sports like his father, but he was a bruising fullback for a couple of Jim Tressel’s Big Ten title-winning teams.

Years Played

Stan White, Sr. – 1969-1971

Stan White, Jr. – 2005-2006

James and Kirk Herbstreit

Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit is run down by Wisconsin defenders as he makes a vain effort for a first down on fourth-and-5 from the Badgers’ 26-yard line in the final minutes of game on Oct. 3, 1992 in Madison, Wisconsin. The play ended Ohio State’s drive and the Badgers went on to score an upset 20-16-win. AP Photo/Roberto Borea

The Father/Son Legacy

Kirk Herbstreit needs no introduction because he’s all over your television sets and streaming devices. However, before all of that, he was a captain of the 1992 team as the starting quarterback. Before even that, his father Jim was captain of the 1960 squad for Woody Hayes. He was a two-way player seeing time at both running back and defensive back. The chain on this one is getting longer too because Kirk’s son Zak has decided to play for the Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on next season.

Years Played

Jim Herbstreit – 1958-1960

Kirk Herbstreit – 1989-1993

