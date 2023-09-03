Five fast facts about Boston Celtics point guard Dalano Banton

The Boston Celtics bolstered their point guard rotation by adding 23-year-old Dalano Banton from Toronto in July early in the NBA’s 2023 free agency period. With a total of two seasons of NBA experience to his name so far, Banton previously played as a backup floor general for the Toronto Raptors.

The Canadian showcased his skills with the Sin City Celtics during the league’s 2023 Las Vegas Summer League with a noteworthy performance of 18 points and 9 rebounds against the Summer New York Knicks after missing games with an unspecified hand injury. Soon, fans of the storied ball club will get to see Banton with the regular roster in preseason action.

But while we wait, team reporter Taylor Snow assembled five fast facts to get to know Banton better in the meantime.

Banton grew up in Toronto and attended basketball camps run by DeMar DeRozan

He played high school hoops at Massachusetts' Redemption Christian Academy & MacDuffie School

Banton modeled his game after Celtic point guard alum Rajon Rondo

Banton was the first-ever Canadian drafted by the Toronto Raptors, 46th overall in 2021

He's the record-holder for 2nd-fewest minutes w/ perfect double-digit scoring vs. Boston (10 pts, 4/4, 3:32)

