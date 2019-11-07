Five famous Alabama-LSU recruiting battles

Erfsqszfxjtyblf8x6er

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

There have been a bunch of interesting recruiting battles between Alabama and LSU over the years. Here are five that stick out most:

Overview: The scene was set. Surrounded by family and friends at the Under Armour All-America Game, Collins sat on a couch, to the left was his mother, as the commitment announcement started. The five-star safety from Geismar (La.) Dutchtown was down to Alabama and LSU. When he chose the Crimson Tide and said, “I’m going to go with Roll Tide Roll”, his mother put her hand on her forehead, then her chin, never clapped and then when asked why there wasn’t a lot of joy, his mother said, “I feel LSU is the better place for him to be. LSU Tigers, No. 1. Go Tigers.”

Farrell’s take: Collins was a huge get for Nick Saban out of Louisiana and obviously went on to a great career in college and now in the NFL. He commitment to the Tide was a bit of a surprise to some because few players got out of Louisiana in those days. The reaction of his mother is infamous in recruiting circles and shows sometimes that parents and prospects can be on different pages.

Overview: In one of the biggest surprises in recent memory, Gilbert chose LSU over Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and others in late October. The Tigers were not really even considered a front-runner in his recruitment until a late visit to Baton Rouge. Early on, Georgia was clearly the team to beat, but the Bulldogs started slipping and then Alabama emerged as the leader. Almost everyone believed heading into Gilbert’s decision that he was going to pick the Crimson Tide but Gilbert pulled a stunner and made his pledge to LSU.

Farrell’s take: This one is still fresh. We're still surprised as the talented Georgia prospect was slated to go Alabama and most had either Georgia or Clemson as his No. 2. So when he picked LSU, and the Tigers' new offense, it was a stunner. This shows the ability of Ed Orgeron and his staff to recruit at the highest level.

