Five Falcons rookies who improved their stock in preseason opener

The Falcons didn’t come away victorious in their preseason opener against the Titans, but even with a 23-3 loss, there were some rookies who helped their stock. With rosters being cut from 90 to 85 players on Tuesday afternoon, Friday’s game was solely dedicated to rookies and veterans on the roster bubble.

Here are five rookies whose stock went up after Atlanta’s first preseason matchup.

EDGE | Ade Ogundeji

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a lopsided score favoring the Titans, the Falcons' young pass rush came to life early on in the matchup. Rookie Ade Ogundeji played a key role in helping the team rush the passer, even combining with LB Mykal Walker for a sack in the first quarter. Leading up to the game, Ogundeji played a steady amount of snaps with the first team on defense, which was also the result of the Falcons being without their top two pass rushers. Ogundeji could find himself playing into a starting role or key rotational asset for the team's pass rush.

LB | Dorian Etheridge

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

After a relatively quiet training camp, the Louisville product had a statement game against Tennessee. Etheridge led the Falcons' defense in tackles and had key tackles for losses. Etheridge will have competition with fellow linebacker Erroll Thompson, who is also on the bubble. Thompson may have recorded a sack, but the first round goes to Etheridge here for a better overall game.

CB | Avery Williams

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Williams may be listed as a cornerback, but his prime role will come as a punt returner. The Falcons drafted Williams in the fifth round in May to provide depth at corner and bolster their return game after signing Cordarrelle Patterson. But while Patterson is an All-Pro return man, he doesn't have a history of fielding punts, a strong suit to Williams' game. Williams showed off his agility in a couple of moments for the Falcons Friday evening while returning both kicks and punts in the absence of Patterson.

RB | Caleb Huntley

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Caleb Huntley was another young player who benefited greatly from veterans not suiting up. Additionally, Qadree Ollison was left out of the lineup due to a recent injury that has limited his practice over the past week. Huntley didn't have the best day, however, this can be more so be applied to the lackluster offensive line play. The young running back did have more reps than Javian Hawkins, who received a majority of hype leading up to the game.

QB | Feleipe Franks

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Feleipe Franks didn't offer much in the passing game, but he provided an element to the Falcons offense that has been missing for some time. Franks' 52-yard scramble was the highlight of the night. After an abysmal performance from AJ McCarron, which can largely be attributed to the lack of offensive protection and receivers inability to get open, Franks could find himself playing into the team's backup quarterback role. Still, the young QB must continue to develop as a passer tended to give up on the play too early. This could be fixed with more game reps.

