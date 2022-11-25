Five factors that will determine if Notre Dame can upset USC

The season finale is a big one for Notre Dame, as they have a chance to play spoiler and put an end to USC’s dreams of making the College Football Playoff. This game will be a full 60 minutes of excitement, as the case with any rivalry game. It should be a very highly contested contest and one that will have us on the edge of our seats all game. Here are five factors that will determine the outcome for the Irish.

Slowing down Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams' last five games: ◽️ 438 total yds, 5 total TD vs. Utah

◽️ 425 total yards, 5 total TD vs. Arizona

◽️ 398 total yards, 5 total TD vs. Cal

◽️ 264 total yards, 5 total TD vs. Colorado

◽️ 502 yards, 3 total TD vs. UCLA Heisman favorite? pic.twitter.com/bfYpNhkyjI — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 20, 2022

There is no doubt that Williams will put up some numbers, the great collegiate quarterbacks always seem to do so and he falls into that category. The key however, will be to limit what Williams will end up doing. If the Irish are able to keep him in the pocket and put pressure on him to make bad decisions then the game could very well be decided on this matchup. Williams extending plays with his legs is a big factor and if the Irish can contain him, then that would be a very good sign as well. The goal isn’t to shut him down, it’s slowing Williams down enough for the Irish to take control.

Own the time of possession

Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (3) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish are going to want to play keep away with one of the best offenses in the country. The less time that USC has the ball and the ability to score the better Notre Dame’s chances will be to register the road victory. The Trojans average 42.9 points with 513 yards per game as well. A very well balanced attack, they don’t just throw the ball around every down. They’re a quick strike offense too, as their average time of possession is just over 31 minutes per game. The Irish are going to need to churn the clock and not give the USC offense chances to score.

Win the turnover battle

For the season, USC is plus-21 in their turnover margin, which is a very impressive number. The Irish are even on the year and if they want to stand a chance, they’re going to need to create turnovers and not have any themselves. The Trojan’s will put the ball on the ground, but have been very lucky as just one of their eleven fumbles has been picked up by their opponent. They’ve thrown just three interceptions all year, while Notre Dame hasn’t been as impressive, their seven isn’t a terrible number. If the Irish can win this area, they increase their chances to come away with a victory.

Be bold

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman talks to defensive lineman Justin Ademilola (9) in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish can’t just rely on playing their normal game, as it took a fantastic performance from Utah to hand USC their only loss of the season. The Utes didn’t play it safe, they could have sent that game into overtime but decided to go for the win with a two-point conversion with under a minute left in the game. The Irish will not be able to play tentative, they need to have their best play calling game from the offense and defensive sides of the ball. If given an opportunity like Utah had, Marcus Freeman should roll the dice and go for it. Games likes there aren’t won by playing it close to the vest, Freeman has to be bold and take the win.

Don’t let up off the gas

Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball as Boston College Eagles linebacker Vinny DePalma (42) attempts to tackle in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It was very refreshing for the Irish to play a complete game against Boston College, just one short week after taking their foot off the gas against Navy and almost watching them complete a massive comeback. This week the Irish need to do the same as BC, play hard for all four quarter and finish each play. The Trojans will most likely do the same and will give Notre Dame a four quarter war. The Irish have to match that and if they can, it could very well be an extremely happy evening.

