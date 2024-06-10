Five England players that could move clubs this summer

Gareth Southgate’s England squad will have full focus on Euro 2024 ahead of their opening fixture against Serbia this weekend, but for some of the players a busy summer will not end with the tournament’s conclusion.

The club futures of several England players are clouded in doubt heading into Euro 2024 and we’ve picked out five of the squad who could transfer to new clubs this summer.

Aaron Ramsdale has been included in Gareth Southgate’s travelling party despite losing his place in the Arsenal team last season.

The 25-year-old was an important part of the side that finished second in the Premier League in 2022-23 and earned inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year, but the arrival of David Raya from Brentford last summer saw him demoted to second-choice status.

Arsenal are set to turn Raya’s loan into a permanent move and with the Spanish shot-stopper cemented as number one at the Emirates, having won the Premier League’s Golden Glove, Ramsdale is expected to move on. He will not be short of offers from divisional rivals.

It’s a credit to Crystal Palace’s recruitment team that the Eagles have the highest representation in England’s squad for Euro 2024.

It had been over three decades since Palace last had a player travel to a major tournament with England but four will do so this summer.

Marc Guehi is set to play a significant role with Harry Maguire’s fitness issues having opened up a place for the centre-back in Gareth Southgate’s XI. A strong tournament could increase his asking price as vultures circle the Eagles, with Guehi having entered the final two years of his deal. A ‘Big Six’ move could be on the cards.

Conor Gallagher is another whose contract situation leaves him in an unclear position as the summer transfer window opens on June 14.

As an academy graduate with high value, he has been heavily mooted as a sacrificial sale to ease Chelsea’s profit and sustainability concerns.

Aston Villa and Tottenham are both keen on the midfielder who could cost in the region of £50m, while there’s reported interest from Atletico Madrid. Gallagher will want to focus on this summer’s tournament before attention turns to his future, and he will hold talks with new head coach Enzo Maresca and the Blues board on his return to Stamford Bridge. Despite a prominent role last season, he could be ushered towards the exit door if big bids arrive.

The second member of the Crystal Palace contingent in the England squad this summer. Eberechi Eze’s silky street footballer style has made him a huge fan favourite at Selhurst Park and the midfielder’s performances have attracted interest from those higher up in the Premier League.

Eze’s performances in England’s warm-up games earned him inclusion for Euro 2024 ahead of some more established names and the 25-year-old’s x-factor in possession could see him claim the left-wing role in Southgate’s side, following the omissions of Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

With a release clause of £60m in his contract that is active this summer, Palace could be powerless to hold onto him.

Gareth Southgate is clearly a big admirer of Ivan Toney. Selected for Euro 2024 despite a long ban last season and a barren spell across the run-in, Toney travels to Germany with a point to prove.

Though his minutes are expected to be minimal with Harry Kane the first choice at centre-forward, the England captain is nursing a back complaint that could see his minutes managed early on.

Toney is excellent in the air, capable of linking the play, and has scored 36 goals across two-and-a-half Premier League seasons with Brentford. Having expressed a desire to leave and with just one year remaining on his deal with the Bees, a summer transfer appears inevitable.

