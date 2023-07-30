Five players that stood out on Day 3 of Eagles’ training camp

While the league celebrates Back Together Weekend on ESPN and the NFL Network, Philadelphia returned to practice on Sunday.

The Birds have the lightest workload in the NFL and will rest after two intense and semi-efficient days of practice at the NovaCare Complex.

Depth charts and rotations are beginning to get sorted out on both sides of the football, while the Georgia defenders are quickly adjusting at all three levels of defense.

With the Eagles returning to practice on Sunday morning, five players stood out.

Quez Watkins : Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Quez Watkins had shown off pretty strong hands today. During earlier 11v11 rep, he leaped high for jump ball vs. McPhearson. Bang bang play, but ruled a reception. Now Watkins wraps final snap of this 11v11 period with catch in traffic vs. Scott, both completions from Hurts. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) July 30, 2023

Watkins is engulfed in a battle for third wide receiver spot and on Day 3 he was solid and displayed the toughness needed.

Big day for Quez Watkins today Has 5 targets so far with 4 catches, including two long ones. All first team #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 30, 2023

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Elliss was the talk of OTAs and his strong play has continued through three days of training camp practice.

Elliss now getting reps with the first team defense at times.

Ellis great coverage on throw to Gainwell — Ed Kracz (@kracze) July 30, 2023

Eagles OTAs: D’Andre Swift — Photo credit: Kiel Leggerre

Philadelphia could choose to use Rashaad Penny for the tough yards, while allowing Swift to feast in the passing game.

Jalen Hurts deep completion to … D’Andre Swift as the RB was falling down field along the left sideline. Impressive effort to stay with it. Nicholas Morrow was in tight coverage underneath and Terrell Edmunds was over the top on defense. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 30, 2023

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts: Photo Credit: Kiel Leggere

Hurts is an elite quarterback and his accuracy is starting to join an elite group as well. The third highest paid quarterback in league history is off to a blistering start.

Jalen Hurts Training Camp Stats Day 3: 16/19, 0 TD, 0 INT Best day so far. Super accurate on some tough throws. Good job taking chances while also never really putting the ball at risk of being turned over. Offense definitely won the day vs. the defense and Hurts was why.… — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 30, 2023

