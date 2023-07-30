Five players that stood out on Day 3 of Eagles’ training camp

Glenn Erby
While the league celebrates Back Together Weekend on ESPN and the NFL Network, Philadelphia returned to practice on Sunday.

The Birds have the lightest workload in the NFL and will rest after two intense and semi-efficient days of practice at the NovaCare Complex.

Depth charts and rotations are beginning to get sorted out on both sides of the football, while the Georgia defenders are quickly adjusting at all three levels of defense.

With the Eagles returning to practice on Sunday morning, five players stood out.

James Bradberry

Quez Watkins

Quez Watkins : Photo credit: Kiel Leggere
Watkins is engulfed in a battle for third wide receiver spot and on Day 3 he was solid and displayed the toughness needed.

Christian Elliss

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Elliss was the talk of OTAs and his strong play has continued through three days of training camp practice.

Elliss now getting reps with the first team defense at times.

D'Andre Swift

Eagles OTAs: D’Andre Swift — Photo credit: Kiel Leggerre
Philadelphia could choose to use Rashaad Penny for the tough yards, while allowing Swift to feast in the passing game.

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts: Photo Credit: Kiel Leggere
Hurts is an elite quarterback and his accuracy is starting to join an elite group as well. The third highest paid quarterback in league history is off to a blistering start.

