Five Eagles players who will surprise everyone in 2023

The Eagles are just five days away from reporting to the NovaCare Complex for the 2023 training camp.

The defending NFC Champions return to Philadelphia with a loaded roster, an MVP candidate at quarterback, and five Georgia Bulldogs on defense.

The Eagles had the lightest workload of all 32 NFL teams, and they wrapped up the offseason workouts and OTAs without any significant injuries or distractions.

Several prominent named veterans had a limited role this spring, so several rookies took advantage of the offseason program.

With training camp fast approaching, here are five Eagles players who’ll surprise everyone in 2023.

Nakobe Dean, LB

Dean recorded 13 tackles during his rookie season, seeing most of his action on special teams over his 17 games.

Dean sat behind Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards in 2022, but he’ll be the guy with the green dot with Edwards on the Chicago Bears and White moving to the Arizona Cardinals.

The 22-year-old grew into a Butkus Award and Bednarik Award honoree, excelling at making space tackles and rushing the passer coming downhill.

Dean grew into College Football’s top linebacker playing behind Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Nolan Smith, and that combination will continue in the NFL.

Reed Blankenship, S

A five-year player at Middle Tennessee State, Blankenship made the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent. He played ten games as a rookie (including four starts) and recorded 34 tackles and an interception.

Philadelphia lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps this offseason while signing Terrell Edmunds, and Justin Evans, and adding Sydney Brown in the third round of the NFL draft.

Even with the move, Blankenship should be a starter, and he’ll take the steps toward growing into one of the better young safeties in the NFL.

Cam Jurgens, OG

Jurgens was drafted to be the successor at the center to Jason Kelce, but he’ll likely start his second NFL season at the right guard spot.

Jurgens has a good chance of winning that spot, and he will be one of the more undersized guards in the league but he talked about carving out his path at the position.

He has great feet, and a phenomenal motor and is just as athletic, if not more athletic than Jason Kelce and Isaac Seumalo.

Williams got more productive as the 2022 season progressed, finishing the season with 36 tackles (9 for loss), four sacks, and two batted passes on just 395 snaps.

Williams’s four sacks, 6 QB hits, and 9 TFLs were among the only players in his position to earn such a stat line without starting a game.

By comparison, Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave each logged 700 snaps apiece.

Philadelphia drafted Jalen Carter and has Jordan Davis and Fletcher Cox returning, but Williams should still see an increase in snaps.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A highly productive player at Utah, Covey was the Eagles’ primary punt returner last season after being elevated to the active 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Early on, Covey had two fumbles and averaged 6.1 yards per punt return in the Eagles’ first five games.

Over his last 15 games (including the playoffs), Covey increased his productivity as he got more comfortable, averaging 12.3 yards per return and no fumbles.

Covey’s production was on par with New England’s Marcus Jones, who averaged 12.5 yards per return, tops in the NFL through the second half of the season.

Covey is efficient, doesn’t put the football on the ground, and is on pace to be the NFL’s best at returning punts.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire