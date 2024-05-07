Five E.C. Glass football players signed NLI

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hill City was the place Monday as 5 E.C. Glass football players in front of family, friends and coaches signed their national letters of intent to play football this fall.

Two time Hardee’s Friday Night Bltiz player of the week in linebacker and running back Michael Thomas, Junior is heading to play at Emory and Henry. Running back and outside linebacker Jaren Paige is heading to Danville to play at Averett University. Nick Watson will be going to Newport News to play football at Christopher Newport University. D.J. Ransom is heading to play football in the Shenandoah Valley at Bridgewater College. Finally, defensive tackle K.J. Smith will join Paige to play football at Averett University.



