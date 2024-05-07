Five DWU softball players honored by GPAC

May 7—MITCHELL — Five players from Dakota Wesleyan softball earned conference recognition on Tuesday.

Outfielder Peyton Bagley, infielder McKinnely Mull, and catcher Reagan Grossi were named to the all-GPAC first team for their strong seasons for the Tigers. Outfielder Alyssa Burke was named to the second team, while utility player Brianna Dawson garnered an honorable mention.

Bagley, a junior from Rapid City, was named to the first team after being a second-team selection last season. Starting all 46 games for the Tigers, she led the team in hits (53), RBIs (33), slugging percentage (.689), extra base hits (27), home runs (8), and runs scored (39). Bagley ranked third in the conference in slugging, home runs, and extra base hits, and recorded 17 multi-hit games during the season.

Mull earned her second consecutive first-team selection and third all-conference selection. The junior from Vernal, Utah, started 43 games at shortstop, batting .343 with five home runs and 20 RBIs. Mull also set the school record for stolen-base percentage, going 16-of-17 (.941) on the season, finishing tied for fifth in the GPAC for stolen bases. Her 14 doubles ranked second in the conference.

Grossi, a senior from Vail, Arizona, closed out her Tigers career on a high note with her first all-conference selection, setting personal marks in every major stat category. She posted a .330 batting average with 24 runs scored, 17 RBIs, and 12 extra-base hits. Playing in 40 games, Grossi went on a tear in her final seven appearances, going 14-of-23 (.609 batting average) with seven RBIs, five doubles, and 12 runs scored.

Burke, a senior from Rapid City, joined her teammate Mull in receiving her third all-conference honor along with leading the team with 16 stolen bases. She also set career-highs in extra-base hits (9) and RBIs (17), while batting .310 on the year. Reaching base safely in 28 of her 37 games, Burke finishes her Tigers career as the all-time leader in hits (175), runs scored (117), and stolen bases (91).

Dawson, a sophomore from La Porte, Texas, led the Tigers in hitting with a .364 batting average en route to her first all-GPAC honor. Appearing in 23 games, she drove in 23 runs, collected 32 hits, and scored 19 times. Dawson had a pair of three-hit games in addition to four games where she drove in at least three runs.

Midland's Roni Foote and Aliyah Rincon were named the GPAC player and pitcher of the year, respectively, while Northwestern's Shane Bouman was named the GPAC coach of the year.