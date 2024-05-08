Five DWU baseball players receive all-GPAC honors

May 8—MITCHELL — Five Dakota Wesleyan baseball players received All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honorable mention honors, the conference announced Wednesday.

Recipients were junior pitcher Mitchell Sand, senior two-way player Seth Christiansen, sophomore outfielder Lane Darrow, sophomore pitcher Alexander Mizsak and sophomore outfielder Caleb Meyers.

Sand led the Tigers' rotation with a 4.50 ERA, a top-15 mark in the conference, while Mizsak started 10 games and posted a 5.33 ERA. Christiansen started all 50 games as a pitcher and infielder for DWU, finishing the season with a .301 batting average and a 5.83 ERA.

Darrow batted a .305 average and led the team with 35 runs, and Meyers led the team in batting average (.331) and on base percentage (.420).

Concordia (Neb.) won several of the all-conference honors, with Joey Grabanski and Jaidan Quinn winning co-GPAC player of the year honors, and Ryan Dupic winning coach of the year.

DWU baseball finished the season with a 15-35 record, including a 7-21 mark in conference play.