Five in double figures for Sun in 104-71 victory

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) -- Jonquel Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun posted their first home victory of the season, beating the Atlanta Dream 104-71 on Saturday night.

The Sun (3-5) opened the season with four losses, including their opener against the Dream. With just nine active players, Connecticut had five score in double figures. Shekinna Stricklen and Courtney Williams had 19 points each, Alyssa Thomas 18 and Jasmine Thomas 14.

Damiris Dantas led Atlanta (4-4) with 16 points. Bria Holmes, Elizabeth Williams and Brittney Sykes added 11 apiece. The Dream, who have lost three straight, had won five in a row over the Sun.

The Sun went ahead to stay midway through the first quarter and led 44-32 at halftime behind 10 points each from Stricklen and Williams. The Dream, which committed 21 turnovers, cut the lead to eight in the third quarter but the Sun pulled away from there.

The Sun were without with starting guard Alex Bentley, who is taking a temporary leave to play for Belarus in the FIBA EuroBasket 2017 Tournament.

