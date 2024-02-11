Five defensive coach options for Michigan in 2024

Michigan’s defensive staff has undergone a complete overhaul. Head coach Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL and took with him the defensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coach, defensive backs coach, and defensive line coach. Oh yeah, and the linebackers coach to start the season was let go during the investigation.

It’s a pretty crazy change of faces considering Michigan just won a national title on the back of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.

Either way, Sherrone Moore and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will have a chance to completely renovate the room. Here are five candidates that could be considered.

DL coach: Nick Williams, Syracuse

Williams can honestly be either the linebacker or the defensive line coach. He spent last season as the defensive line coach at Colorado but was hired to the Syracuse staff as a linebackers coach earlier this offseason. Either way, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the defensive room.

He is a high-level recruiter who is young and hungry. On the surface, Williams shares a lot of personality traits with now-head coach Sherrone Moore. Both are young, hungry, and eager to win on the trail. Williams was on the Texas A&M staff that landed the highest-graded class in 247Sports history before moving to Colorado and notching a number of other high-level recruits. Michigan needs to improve their defensive recruiting (at least to keep the current roster intact) and Williams is one of the best people for the job.

LB coach: Drew Wilkins, New York Giants (formerly)

DB coach: Grant O'Brien, Purdue

This seems like a dream hire to me. O’Brien spent 2021 and 2022 with Illions as a defensive backs coach and played a part in developing Kirby Joseph, Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown, Jartavius Martin, and Tahveon Nicholson. That’s five NFL players with multiple year one and two starters. O’Brien just finished his first season at Purdue and coached true freshman Dillon Thieneman to Big Ten Freshman of the Year and 3rd Team AP All-American honors. Needless to say, the man can develop talent.

Landing O’Brien would not only mean that Michigan is getting a stud developer, but he is also familiar with the recruiting process and might bring Thieneman along with him via the portal. There would be a lot to get excited about should this be the hire.

DB: Dashon Goldson, 49ers

LB coach: Patrick Willis

This is a reach for fun. Willis is not currently serving as a coach, but it would be awesome to see him on the sideline for Michigan. The former NFL superstar was named to the Professional Football Hall of Fame this week and was a key piece of Jim Harbaugh’s defenses in San Francisco.

Willis spoke to the Michigan team in recent years, and could probably step is to coach the unit considering they did just fine without a coach at all for the final stretch of 2023. Willis would also be a slam dunk on the recruiting trail. Showing up a kids school wearing an NFL gold jacket is a pretty strong pitch without even saying a word.

