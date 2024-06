[BBC]

Hamza Igamane has agreed a five-year contract to join Rangers from AS FAR. (Sun)

Heerenveen boss Kees van Wonderen backs Sam Lammers to take his scoring form on loan at Utrecht back to Rangers in the new season. (Record)

Former Scotland and Rangers forward Ally McCoist congratulated Glasgow Warriors following their epic United Rugby Championship final win against Bulls in South Africa. (Sun)

