Five days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 football season in five days.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker played for the Vols from 2021-22 and wore jersey No. 5.

Hooker completed 206-of-303 passing attempts, totaling 2,945 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns and three interceptions in 2021. He also recorded 620 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 167 attempts.

In 2022, Hooker completed 229-of-329 passing attempts for 3,135 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He also totaled 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the contest.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule

2023 Tennessee Vols Football Schedule: Downloadable Smartphone Wallpaper

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire