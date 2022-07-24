Five dark horse 2022 College Football Playoff contenders

The College Football Playoff has been dominated by a handful of teams since it started in 2014. Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia have all made multiple appearances in the field.

Playoff expansion has been a popular topic of conversation around the college football world for quite some time now. Many are in favor of giving more teams an opportunity to play for a national championship. Others do not want the regular season and conference titles to lose any significance.

2021 featured two surprise teams in the semifinals. Michigan finally got over the Ohio State hump en route to their first college playoff birth. Cincinnati became the first group of five school voted in.

While usual suspects listed above have the inside track on the college football playoff again in 2022, here is a look a five “sleeper” teams who have the potential to crash the playoff party this season.

Baylor

The Baylor Bears might have been the biggest surprise of the 2021 season. They went 11-2 with a Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl victory. Both the offensive and defensive lines are back to anchor Baylor to another good season under Dave Aranda.

NC State

NC State took a major leap forward in 2021. The Wolf Pack finished 9-3 with a victory over Clemson early in the year. Star quarterback Devin Leary returns along with one of the most experienced defenses in college football. If a team outside of Clemson wins the ACC, NC State might be the best bet to have a season similar to 2021 Pitt.

Ole Miss

Ole Miss is coming off a 10-win season a year ago and hit a home run in the transfer portal this offseason. Quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Zach Evans enter to make up one of the better duos in the sport. The schedule sets up favorably for Ole Miss to compete for the SEC title.

Texas

Texas enters the 2022 season with a revamped roster, ready to make some noise. Steve Sarkisian was the offensive weapons to compete with anyone in the country. The Big 12 looks wide open this season, improvements on the offensive line and defense could have Texas right in the mix at the end of the year.

Utah

The 2021 Pac-12 champions return a strong core from a season ago. Quarterback Cam Rising and running back Tavion Thomas lead the pack as Utah looks to make a playoff push this fall. After knocking on the door a couple times in the past few seasons, Utah is eyeing its first ever college football playoff birth.

