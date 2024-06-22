Five make cut at Girls State Junior

Jun. 21—Five local golfers made the cut at the Indiana State Junior Championship, being held at Delaware Country Club in Muncie.

After two rounds of stroke play, the top local qualifier was Taylor Snively. She is tied for 21st.

She shot an 82 in the opening round, finished with an eagle, five bogeys, one double and nine pars. She came back with a 78 in the second round, with a birdie, four bogeys and two doubles to go along with 11 pars.

Ava Brumagin was tied for 38th after two rounds with a two-day scored of 166.

Brumagin shot an 81 in the opening round, with two birdies, four bogeys, two doubles and nine pars. She came back with an 85 in the second round, with three birdies, six bogeys, one double and five pars.

Maddie Diedrich is tied for 42nd after two rounds after shooting a 167.

She shot an 87 in the opening round with a birdie, six bogeys, three bogeys and seven pars. She came back with an 80 in the second round with seven bogeys, a double and 11 pars.

Avery Lewis was one shot behind that in 46th place.

Lewis shot an 84 on both days. In round one, she had two birdies, seven bogeys, a double and six pars. In round 2 had a birdie, 10 bogeys, two doubles and five pars.

The final player making the cut was Miriam Villavicencio, who is tied for 52nd. She shot an 87 in round one and an 83 in the second round.

She had five bogeys, four doubles and eight pars in the opening round. In round two she had a birdie, four bogeys, three doubles and eight pars.

Three other players missed the cut.

Amaya Wade had a two-day total of 178.

She had a birdie, six bogeys, two doubles, and six pars in the first round. In the second round she had nine bogeys, three doubles and fix pars.

Aubrey Tisch had a two-day total of 188.

She had seven bogeys, four doubles and four pars on day one. In day two, she had a 91.

She had a birdie, five bogeys, six doubles and five pars on day two.

Brianne Reinhadt shot a 192 for her two rounds.

In the opening round, she had five pars, six bogeys, and four doubles.

In round two she had two pars, eight bogeys and six doubles.

Tee times start at 8.m. on Friday.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.