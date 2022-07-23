Five Cup Series teams suffer multiple inspection failures at Pocono

Five NASCAR Cup Series teams failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times before on-track activity on Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

RELATED: Pocono weekend schedule

The Nos. 11 of Denny Hamlin, 42 of Ty Dillon, 17 of Chris Buescher, 77 of Josh Bilicki and 7 of Corey LaJoie each had two failures but passed on the third time. Due to the failures, each team listed will have a crew member ejected and lose pit-stall selection this weekend.

Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is crucial for playoff hopes with only six races remaining before the Round of 16. Four of the five penalized teams are currently on the outside looking in. Denny Hamlin has two wins.