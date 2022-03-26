Five Cup crew members ejected for inspection failures at COTA

Five NASCAR Cup Series crew members have been ejected from Circuit of the Americas following failures for their respective cars in pre-qualifying/pre-race inspection.

The No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford, driven by Andy Lally, failed inspection three times. As a result, Lally will not be allowed to qualify later today and must also perform a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag in Sunday’s race. A No. 78 team engineer was ejected.

Four other cars failed inspection twice and lost both a crew member and pit stall selection:

No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford (Brad Keselowski) – Car chief ejected

No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet (Kaz Grala) – Chassis specialist ejected

No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Ford (Boris Said) – Chassis specialist ejected

No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (Josh Bilicki) – Engineer ejected

The setback continues a bad week for the No. 6 RFK team, which suffered severe penalties Thursday for a modification to a single-source supplied part discovered after last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Keselowski and the No. 6 team each lost 100 points in the driver and owner standings respectively; the No. 6 team was penalized 10 playoff points; and crew chief Matt McCall was fined $100,000 and suspended for the next four points-paying races. RFK later announced it would appeal the penalties.

No one said it would be easy, but I know it will be worth it. We’re taking this one race at a time… Next up, COTA. pic.twitter.com/Pl1j09WXv2 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) March 26, 2022

