Talk of the Cubs' contention window closing has been an ever-present storyline this offseason.

It makes sense considering that the Cubs are coming off their worst season since 2014. The team faltered down the stretch and finished seven games behind the NL Central-winning St. Louis Cardinals.

They also didn't improve on paper in the offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, there is still a handful of good, young players on the team. If you ask ESPN, the Cubs have five of the top 100 players in baseball.

ESPN put out a ranking of the top 100 players in the league, and the Cubs were well-represented. Javy Baez led the way at No. 21, followed by Kris Bryant (24), Anthony Rizzo (56), Willson Contreras (70) and Yu Darvish (80).

RELATED: Javier Báez is indispensable, and the best is yet to come

Only the Houston Astros (eight), Los Angeles Dodgers (seven) and New York Yankees (seven) had more players on the list than the Cubs. Four other teams joined the Cubs with five.

It's no surprise to see Baez lead the way for the Cubs given his all-around value. Seeing Bryant at 24 is a reminder that he is still a premier talent despite the nitpicking that went into assessing his trade value this offseason.

Kyle Hendricks might have an argument to be on the list with a career ERA of 3.14. Darvish, who made the list, got hot in the second half of 2019 with a 2.76 ERA, but had a 5.01 ERA in the first half and a 4.95 ERA the year before.

Either way, despite expectations being more unclear than in recent years, the cupboard is far from bare.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Chicago Cubs easily on your device.

Five Cubs crack ESPN's 'top 100 players in baseball' list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago