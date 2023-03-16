Five CU Buffs to watch this spring

The countdown is nearly complete as the 2023 CU Buffs begin spring football practices on Sunday.

Players and coaches alike, there are plenty of new faces in Boulder this spring who are eager to get Colorado back to its glory days. Those additions include head coach Deion Sanders, former top overall recruit Travis Hunter, new Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders and a number of talented incoming freshmen.

This spring is, of course, an important one for a program in the midst of an unprecedented transition led by Coach Prime.

Below are five players — all new Buffs — who I predict will have a big spring season:

OLB Jeremiah Brown

Jackson State linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) gets ready to take down Grambling running back Maurice Washington (28) during an NCAA college football game against in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Linebackers coach Andre’ Hart said that Brown can multiple positions and will “make some noise come Saturdays.” Brown recorded 46 total tackles, six sacks and 10 TFLs last season at Jackson State.

RB Dylan Edwards

ICYMI: Colorado 4-star RB signee Dylan Edwards (@dylan_edwards02) beats 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor in a 40-yard dash, reportedly running a 4.41💨 Read: https://t.co/jsKHcoWwW6…

pic.twitter.com/p5O30t9XFK — Mark Walters (@ShowcaseMark) January 2, 2023

Dylan Edwards will likely have to turn some heads this spring and over the summer in order to work his way up the depth chart. The talent — especially his speed — is there and it should be entertaining to watch the incoming freshman compete.

DL Leonard Payne Jr.

Oct 29, 2022; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs defensive tackle Leonard Payne Jr. (55) celebrates next to defensive back Morice Norris (43) after recovering a fumble against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second quarter at Valley Children’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado’s D-line was one of the worst in college football last year, but it receives a huge boost in Fresno State transfer Leonard Payne Jr., who could be an anchor. Payne, like several other new Buffs, is making the jump to Power Five football and this spring should be an important period of adjustment.

S Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (7) sacks Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

One of the better defensive backs in Jackson State’s secondary last season, safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig is back with Coach Prime and expected to produce in Boulder.

OT Savion Washington

From everything we’ve heard about Savion Washington from offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle, the Kent State transfer should be a force at the line of scrimmage next season. But again, it all starts with a productive spring.

