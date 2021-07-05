Five critical targets remaining in the 2022 recruiting class for Texas

The end of June and the beginning of July has been up and down for Texas’ recruiting. Running back and the offensive line has been the two main focuses, with three commitments and three or four misses.

DeAnthony Gatson was thought to be a Longhorn but opted to follow the recent Texas to USC trend. East Texas’ own Jamarion Miller ended up being the second running back in the class as a result. A fair trade for both sides.

On the offensive line, Kyle Flood ended up going two for five to begin the month of July. Cole Hutson and Connor Robertson committed to Texas, while Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams opted for Oregon. Jacob Sexton decided to stay home at play for Oklahoma.

After a frenzy of a week, there seems to be a reset. Steve Sarkisian and his staff need to figure out how to close on their top remaining prospects left on the board. There are plenty remaining, all from within the state of as well.

Here are the five most important prospects remaining in Texas’ 2022 recruiting class:

Bryce Anderson - Safety

https://twitter.com/BryceAnderson_1/status/1411830430014349317?s=20 A good ole fashioned showdown between Texas and Texas A&M is brewing for Bryce Anderson. The four-star safety announced the two in-state schools were his top two on Sunday. July 4 was originally supposed to be his commitment date but timelines have changed with nothing set in stone. With how versatile Anderson is, both schools can be recruiting him at multiple positions. Cornerback, safety, and nickelback are all options. This seems to be the first true Steve Sarkisian vs Jimbo Fisher battle.

Derrick Brown - Edge

https://twitter.com/DbrownOLB10/status/1409670486506622984?s=20 Pete Kwiatkowski has the chance to finish off his pass-rushing class with Derrick Brown on July 20. The four-star announced a final two of Baylor and Texas, eliminating Oklahoma and Texas A&M from the equation. Brown would fit in perfectly as a jack, fixing the long-term solution Texas has been in search of at the position. Hopefully, Sarkisian can find a way to close on the Texarkana native.

Story continues

Evan Stewart - Wide receiver

https://twitter.com/0fficial_evan/status/1407024657308569600?s=20 Getting a former decommit back on board is difficult. Especially with SEC country waiting to pounce. Evan Stewart was able to see Alabama, Florida, Texas, and Texas A&M over the past month, with Georgia and Oregon attempting to squeeze their way in as well. Stewart's speed, hands, and ability in the air are second to none, making him one of the most prized prospects in the country. Possibly as "must get" as anyone remaining on the board can be.

Devon Campbell - Interior offensive line

https://twitter.com/d1campbell_/status/1409928914315755522?s=20 Even with the commitments of Cole Hutson and Connor Robertson, five-star Devon Campbell has always been the most important interior offensive lineman on the board. USC got an official visit in June, while Oklahoma invited him to their BBQ with plenty of rubber meat. Texas will surely get one in the fall. Kyle Flood will have to play through the whistle here, hoping to land the No. 3 in-state player.

Denver Harris - Cornerback

https://twitter.com/NickHarris247/status/1406761150696640518?s=20 From the No. 3 in-state player to the No. 2 in-state player. Denver Harris is setting up to be a Texas vs Alabama battle, with Steve Sarkisian really needing to pull one over his former employer. Even before missing out on Terrance Brooks to Ohio State, Harris was going to be the main man at cornerback for the Longhorns. Just like Campbell, a decision is expected late in the cycle. Terry Joseph has done a great job so far with the defensive backs. Keep the pace with Harris and make sure Nick Saban does not get a win.

1

1