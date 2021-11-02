Five compelling things to watch for during the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings

The first installment of the College Football Rankings are about to come to a television or streaming device near you on Tuesday night, and we’re all waiting to see what the CFP Committee does, and then hear them do the song and dance afterward to tell us why they ranked teams the way they did.

Since the inception of the committee process of ranking teams, let’s just say nobody has really figured how and when the group of folks that take up the boardroom in Grapevine, Texas will utilize certain parts of the criteria they all told us would be used.

But, to be fair, it’s hard to rank teams that have such razor-thin differences in resumes which is why we’ve clamored for expansion at the onset. But hey, what do we know, like most things these days, it’s clearly all political so we’ll just move on.

Despite it all, there are some things that we’re waiting to see when the rankings are unveiled because — like it or not — it does give the whole process a base moving forward. You kind of want to be positioned well at the onset to have a chance at the end.

Here are five things we’re looking for from the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday.

Where will Ohio State be?

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Okay, we’ll start with the most obvious for readers of this here free website. Where will the committee have Ohio State as the baseline going forward? Will it be up in the top four, or further down just inside the top ten? You have to think the loss to Oregon might have the Ducks ahead of the Buckeyes for now in a nod to the head-to-head matchup, but we’ll just have to wait and see. The Buckeyes’ best win is over Penn State, and that might not hold a lot of water with the committee.

What about Cincinnati?

Story continues

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8), left, and quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates after Ridder ran the ball toward the end zone that set up a touchdown during the 1st half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

It might be the most burning question for the nation? Will the CFP Committee actually put a Group of Five team up in the top four? Past history says those teams don’t get a lot of respect because of the schedule, but the Bearcats have the win over Notre Dame which will most likely be up in the top ten. However, Cincy has looked far from a juggernaut the last couple of weeks against far-from-excellent opponents, so how much will that play into things?

What does the Committee to with Alabama?

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Love it or not, the Tide are bound to be back in the controversy. I’ve never claimed that it was intentional, but nobody will ever convince me that there’s not an SEC and Alabama bias in these rankings. Teams that play the Crimson Tide close get credit and even move up in the court of public perception for losing, and Alabama seems to get a pass when other programs are judged more harshly. I’ve said that the Tide might even be ranked No. 2 tonight, but even if not that high, you can bet your bottom dollar they’ll be among the top three and the highest of the one-loss teams. Some things never change.

Will Michigan State get credit for the win over Michigan?

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

While Oregon probably has the best win of anyone in the top ten, you have to have Michigan State in that conversation as well. Leading into the game against the Wolverines, the knock on the Spartans was a lack of competition and an absence of a quality win. No longer. Mel Tucker was able to steer his team to a victory over what’s sure to be a top ten team in these rankings and that has to count right? Because of that, undefeated Michigan State has to be in the top three. If not, there should be a revolt.

Will the Power Five teams get the nod over the Group of Five, or vice versa

Oct 28, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh (6) runs with the ball ahead of Troy Trojans safety TJ Harris (8) during the first half at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe more than other years, there are a ton of Group of Five teams having solid years. Granted, the competition isn’t quite what we see from the Power Five teams, but teams like Cincinnati, UTSA, Coastal Carolina, BYU, SMU, Louisiana, and Fresno State all are ranked somewhere between the two major polls. Will that also ring true with the CFP Rankings? Or, will teams like Wisconsin, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, and Pittsburgh get the benefit of the doubt over them?

Stay tuned … We’ll have reaction after this all goes down Tuesday night.

[listicle id=65877]

[listicle id=65968]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1