Five New Coaches Join Neosho High School for 2025 Season

NEOSHO, MO – Neosho High School will see several new faces at head coaching positions in 2025, according to a press release from the Neosho School District.

Baseball, volleyball, cross country, girls track, and the cheer team would mark the vacancies filled.

In baseball, Keith Kilgore will join the Wildcats. From Northwest Arkansas, Kilgore will being over 30 years of experience to the team.

Martha Harper will take on head coaching duties for volleyball. Harper would previously serve as the head girls volleyball and basketball coach at Frontenac.

Leah Roeder will lead the cross country team, where she will join the Wildcats from coaching positions served in the state of Nevada.

Aaron Dunbar will coach girls track and field after serving an assistant coaching role at Blue Spring High School.

Terin Sonis will take over duties as head coach of the Neosho High School cheer team.

