Five Clemson players to keep an eye on against South Carolina

For the 119th time in history, Clemson and South Carolina will square off on the football field this Saturday at noon.

With a seven-game win streak against the Gamecocks on the line this week, Clemson (10-1) enters Saturday with a 72-42-4 record vs. the in-state rival.

While the Tigers are coming off a dominant 40-10 victory over Miami last week, South Carolina (7-4) is as hot as a team can be right now after it won 63-38 over Tennessee.

Rivalry week is unlike any other time in college football, as teams across the nation battle it out in highly emotional games.

Still, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wants his team to stay composed for a game with such high stakes.

“You got to stay focused on those (fundamentals) in games like this and not get distracted by all the pomp and circumstance that comes along with it,” Swinney said on Tuesday. “At the end of the day, it’s a football game, and the most fired-up team isn’t going to win — it’s the team that executes the best.”

That said, here are five Tigers to keep an eye on against the Gamecocks.

Nate Wiggins, Cornerback

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Wiggins and the rest of Clemson’s secondary have turned it around in the second half of the season, limiting any big plays or penalties. Another test is imminent, however, as Spencer Rattler had 438 passing yards and six touchdowns last week against Tennessee. Opposite Sheridan Jones, Wiggins has blossomed into a consistent playmaker with nine passes defended on the year. The sophomore will look to build on his recent performances and help keep the Gamecocks in check.

Will Shipley, Running back

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Shipley has had a strong sophomore campaign this season, rushing for a team-high 960 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games. The former five-star recruit has been at the center of Clemson’s turnover bug over the past few weeks, however, fumbling four times in four games and losing two of them. The Gamecocks are giving up 188.4 rushing yards per game, setting up Shipley and the rest of the Tigers’ running game for a big day. If he can help Clemson sustain drives, Shipley could end up being the most valuable player for the Tigers come Saturday.

Story continues

Mitchell Mayes, Offensive lineman

JESSICA GALLAGHER/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Marcus Tate out for the rest of the year with a knee injury, Mayes will step in and start at left guard against the Gamecocks. Mayes has seen some playing time already this season and has impressed head coach Dabo Swinney when he has been on the field. After starting for the first time in his career against Lousiville, Saturday’s game will be the junior’s second start as he looks to hold his own against South Carolina’s defense.

Beaux Collins, Wide receiver

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the last two games with a shoulder injury, Collins will be active on Saturday, giving the Tigers more depth at the wide receiver position. Although freshman Antonio Williams has been a star in the making, Clemson has not had a single receiver eclipse 100 receiving yards in a game this season. Collins, who has 20 receptions for 308 yards and five touchdowns on the season, will look to change that against the Gamecocks. While South Carolina’s offense flourished last week, the defense was another story, giving up 355 passing yards. If there is any time for Collins and the Tigers’ passing game to take the next step, it’s this week.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Linebacker

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Trenton Simpson and Barrett Carter receive a lot of attention, and rightfully so, but Trotter is a star in his own right. Over the past two games, the sophomore linebacker has 21 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defended. Clemson had large shoes to fill with James Skalski’s departure, and Trotter has been exactly what the Tigers needed. The Gamecocks aren’t a run-heavy team, but Trotter can still make an impact as the quarterback of Clemson’s defense.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire