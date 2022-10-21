Five Clemson players to keep an eye on vs. Syracuse

No. 5 Clemson has yet another Top 15 matchup on its hands on Saturday, and this time it’s against No. 14 Syracuse.

Coming off a six-point victory over Florida State last week, the Tigers enter Week 7 atop the ACC Atlantic Divison with a perfect 7-0 record on the 2022 season.

The Orange are right behind the Tigers, however, as they are also undefeated on the year with a 6-0 record.

Although Death Valley has hosted some incredible games through the years, Saturday’s noon kickoff between these two teams will be the first time that two 6-0 or better ACC teams have faced off in Memorial Stadium.

With such high stakes, both teams will be hungry for a victory, and for the Tigers, a win will give them a gigantic leg up on the rest of the Atlantic Divison.

That said, here are five Tigers fans should watch closely during Saturday’s game.

Will Shipley, Running back

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Shipley made his presence felt last week against Florida State, finishing with 169 total yards on offense and a 69-yard kickoff return to open the second half that resulted in a Clemson touchdown. While he failed to reach the end zone, Shipley was unquestionably the propellant for the Tigers’ offense — a common occurrence this season. Syracuse doesn’t give up many rushing yards, so the sophomore running back will have limited opportunities for big plays. Still, if Shipley can help the Tigers sustain drives, the chance for a Clemson win will skyrocket.

Joseph Ngata, Wide receiver

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ngata is the most experienced wide receiver on Clemson’s roster, and although he has made numerous impactful plays through six weeks, his statistics won’t blow anyone away. Overshadowed in many spots by Beaux Collins and Antonio Williams, Ngata has 17 receptions for 274 yards and one touchdown on the season. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver has been one of the Tigers’ best perimeter blockers, but a big game from him against Syracuse could give Clemson’s offense a boost.

Bryan Bresee, Defensive tackle

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Bresee has had a rough go of things in 2022 with the loss of his younger sister, Ella, and a kidney infection that forced him to miss two games. The redshirt sophomore defensive tackle returned against Florida State last week but rarely saw the field. Anticipated by many 2023 NFL mock drafts to be a first-round selection in April, Bresee should receive more playing time with a full week of practice. Facing off against running back Sean Tucker and a dangerous Syracuse rushing attack, the Tigers will likely count on Bresee to clog up the middle of rushing lanes.

Jake Briningstool, Tight end

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Briningstool has been a common player making this weekly list, and for a good reason. The sophomore tight end has scored a touchdown in each of the last three games, including last week’s 7-yard score against the Seminoles. With 15 receptions for 163 receiving yards and four touchdowns on the year, Briningstool has emerged as one of the Tigers’ most productive weapons in the red zone and in the middle of the field. Clemson’s offense will have its hands full against a stingy Syracuse defense, making Briningstool even more of a safety option for quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Linebacker

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Stopping Tucker won’t be an easy task, and Trotter will need to have a dominant showing in that effort. Coming off last week when he had a career-high 13 total tackles, Trotter has emerged as one of the Tigers’ leaders in the linebacker room. He doesn’t have the same athleticism as Barrett Carter or pass-rushing ability as Trenton Simpson, but in a game that could come down to which team runs the ball more effectively, Trotter is a key piece for Clemson’s defense on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire