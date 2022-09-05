Five Clemson players to keep an eye on against Georgia Tech

Clemson will play its first game of the 2022 season on Monday, as the Tigers face off against Georgia Tech at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Coming off a 10-3 season in 2021, head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will look to return to the College Football Playoff after missing it last season for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

The first step in reaching that pedestal is defeating the Yellow Jackets.

Unlike in years past, Clemson struggled against Georgia Tech in 2021 when the Tigers came away with a 14-8 victory.

Clemson is a 23.5-point favorite to win this year’s matchup, according to Tipico Sportsbook, but as with any college football team in week one, there is a lot of uncertainty and questions for Clemson.

That being said, here are five players on the Tigers’ roster that spectators should watch closely against the Yellow Jackets.

Aidan Swanson, Punter

Slated to make his first collegiate start, Swanson won the punting job after competing with kicker B.T. Potter in fall camp. While punter isn’t the most glamorous position, field position plays a significant factor in winning football games. Clemson had been blessed with Will Spiers over the past five seasons, so Swanson has big shoes to fill, and as with all special team positions, mistakes are easy to spot.

Blake Miller, Offensive tackle

Miller will start at right tackle against Georgia Tech despite being a true freshman. The former four-star recruit has impressed Clemson’s coaching staff enough to earn that spot, but now it’s his time to showcase his talent in a real game scenario. Considering Clemson’s offensive line unit struggled mightily in 2021, if he plays well, Miller could help solidify the Tigers’ front for years to come.

Bryan Bresee, Defensive tackle

Coming off a torn ACL suffered in 2021, Bresee is primed for his best season yet as a Tiger. The former No. 1 recruit in the class of 2020 is widely regarded as a first-round draft prospect for next April, and his talents should be on display on Monday. If Bresee can be as dominant as has was before the injury, Georgia Tech will have some difficulties moving the ball and sustaining drives.

Joseph Ngata, Wide receiver

Clemson’s wide receivers didn’t do the offense any favors last season, but much of their struggles were because of injuries. Ngata was one of those injured players, as he has struggled to stay on the field his whole career and missed four games in 2021. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior comes in as the Tigers’ No. 1 wide receiver opposite E.J. Williams and Beaux Collins. One of the most experienced pass-catchers on the Tigers’ roster, Ngata needs to emerge as a consistent threat for Clemson’s quarterbacks.

DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback

It’s hard to argue that any other player on the Tigers’ roster is under the spotlight as much as Uiagalelei. The junior signal-caller is coming off a 2021 season in which he struggled, completing 55.% of his passes for 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Unlike last season, five-star freshman Cade Klubnik sits behind Uiagalelei, and if Uiagalelei doesn’t show signs of significant improvement, fans will be clamoring for Klubnik to take over. As Clemson’s coaches have mentioned, the entire offensive unit has to improve. Still, fair or not, most of the blame or credit will go to Uiagalelei, depending on how he performs.

