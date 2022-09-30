Five Clemson players to keep an eye on vs. NC State

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season is upon us, and No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 NC State is one of, if not the, biggest game on Saturday.

Headlined by a premier matchup of two of the best quarterbacks in the ACC, the game between the Tigers and the Wolfpack will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Memorial Stadium.

Both 4-0 on the season, Clemson and NC State have a deep-rooted history, with the Tigers falling to the Wolfpack last season for the first time since 2011.

This year, however, Clemson is playing at home and looking to extend its win streak in Death Valley to 37 consecutive games.

The Tigers are coming off a thrilling double-overtime win against Wake Forest last week, in which Clemson’s offense led the way with 51 points on the day.

Taking down NC State may be an even bigger challenge, though. The Wolfpack have one of the most experienced rosters in the country and know they can defeat what has been the top dog in the ACC for nearly a decade.

That said, here are five players to watch when the Tigers take on the Wolfpack on Saturday.

Tyler Davis, Defensive tackle

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Returning from injury last week against Wake Forest, Davis made his presence felt. His one tackle and 0.5 sack won’t blow anyone away, but he was very disruptive in the middle of the line. With NC State’s experience and physicality on offense, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle will be one of the Tigers’ most critical players on defense.

Will Shipley, Running back

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Shipley is having a lights-out type of a season so far, rushing for 353 yards and seven touchdowns through four games. Although DJ Uiagalelei deservingly caught the most praise from last week’s win over Wake Forest, Shipley earned his praise, running for a 53-yard gain on the Tigers’ first offensive play of the game. The sophomore running back was injured last year against the Wolfpack, so there’s a bit of a revenge aspect to Saturday’s rematch. Add in the grim weather, and it won’t be shocking to see Clemson rely heavily on its star playmaker.

Story continues

Jake Briningstool, Tight end

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Briningstool has emerged as a consistent playmaker, and that ability was on display in Week 4. He was second in receiving yards last week with 72 on six receptions, including a 12-yard score. Davis Allen is a more all-around tight end with better blocking ability, but Briningstool has been utilized as more of a slot receiver and has been perfect in his role. With potentially high wind speeds and rain in the forecast, Clemson’s coaching staff may rely on the sophomore tight end to make plays in the middle of the field.

DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

This year’s Clemson squad is Uiagalelei’s team, and there’s no doubt about it now. The junior signal-caller essentially won the game for Clemson last week, completing 26 of his 41 passes for 371 yards and five touchdowns — arguably his most complete performance as a Tiger. Although weather conditions may limit the number of pass attempts, Uiagalelei will need to deliver in critical spots. Against the Wolfpack last season, he completed just 12 passes for 111 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Uiagalelei has looked far better this season than last, but Saturday’s matchup is another pivotal game in the young quarterback’s career.

Nate Wiggins, Cornerback

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Wiggins had a tough outing against Wake Forest last week, with multiple pass interference calls going against him. He was able to come up big when needed, however, breaking up the Demon Deacons’ final pass attempt in double-overtime that sealed the victory for the Tigers. Clemson should have cornerback Sheridan Jones back this week, but either way, NC State will test Wiggins when he’s on the field.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire