Five Clemson players to keep an eye on vs. Notre Dame

Clemson will take on Notre Dame for the seventh time in history on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and there are multiple players fans should watch closely throughout the game.

The No. 4-ranked Tigers enter the game with a perfect 8-0 record and can make it 9-0 this week with a road victory.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish have won their last two games and are 5-3 after starting 0-2 on the year.

The two teams last met in the 2020 ACC Championship game, when Clemson came away with a 34-10 win. Before that matchup, the two teams previously met that same season in South Bend, Indiana, where Notre Dame narrowly defeated Clemson in a 47-40 double-overtime game.

For Clemson to come away with its second consecutive win against the Irish, much will have to go their way, regardless of the talent and coaching advantage the Tigers may have,

That said, here are five Clemson players to keep an eye on during Saturday’s game.

Barrett Carter, Linebacker

Carter enters this week with 33 total tackles and four passes defended on the season, and he will have his hands full against the Fighting Irish. Slated to start at the SAM/nickel spot, the sophomore linebacker will likely have the assignment of guarding Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. When the Irish don’t run the ball, they often target Mayer, who leads them in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns, so Carter’s coverage skills will need to be on point.

Bryan Bresee, Defensive tackle

Bresee has had a tumultuous season through eight games, but Saturday’s game against Notre Dame may be the game he returns in full force. Facing off against a formidable rushing attack, the redshirt sophomore defensive tackle has all the tools to force the Irish to be one-dimensional on offense. Per usual, Notre Dame’s offensive line is its own challenge to overcome, but Bresee and the rest of the Tigers’ defensive front could be the driving force in a Clemson victory.

Beaux Collins, Wide receiver

Collins has not caught a ball in the Tigers’ last two games, so watching his performance this week is a top storyline for fans to follow. When the Tigers’ running game can’t churn out yards, it’ll be up to Collins and the rest of Clemson’s passing attack to sustain drives. He will have to work for his opportunities, however, as Notre Dame is only giving up 196.4 passing yards per game.

Trenton Simpson, Linebacker

Like Carter, Simpson will play a huge role in the Tigers’ front seven on Saturday. Projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Simpson has a team-high 47 total tackles in eight games this year. His talent unquestionably stacks up with the best linebackers in the nation, and he will have an opportunity to showcase those skills on primetime television this week. Considering Notre Dame’s passing game is mediocre, at best, look for Simpson to make critical plays throughout the game.

DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback

This is the big one. Uiagalelei had by far his worst game of the season two weeks ago against Syracuse, getting benched for freshman Cade Klubnik. Swinney reaffirmed that Uiagalelei remains the starting signal-caller, but the last thing either Swinney or Uiagalelei wants is a repeat performance of the Syracuse game. If the junior quarterback can keep the ball out of harm’s way and be accurate, the talk of a quarterback issue will plummet. It’ll be tough for him to have as bad of a game as he did vs. the Orange, but if his play continues to disappoint, the Tigers could be in trouble down the stretch.

