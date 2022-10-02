Five Chiefs players will wear a special flag decal on their helmets in next two games

A new initiative from the NFL will allow players to wear an international flag decal on their helmet.

Alongside the American flag, players can have a flag from “an international country or territory if they lived there for two years or more, or have a parent or grandparent who were born there,” the NFL said in a release.

Five Chiefs players are among the more than 200 players, coaches and executives who will take part during Weeks 4 and 5 of the NFL season. These players will have international flags on their helmets in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the “Monday Night Football” contest against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

DE George Karlaftis, Greece

DT Derrick Nnadi, Nigeria

WR JuJu Smith Schuster, Samoa

T Prince Tega Wanogho, Nigeria

CB Joshua Williams, St. Kitts and Nevis

“The NFL is proud of the extensive collection of nationalities and heritage of its players across the League,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the league’s release. “We recognize the many cultures they represent and the excitement they bring to their home fans, which ultimately helps grow our game.”

Here is how the flags will look.