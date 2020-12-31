Five Celtics takeaways through 5 games of 2020-21 NBA season

Forsberg: 5 Celtics takeaways through first 5 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Five games isn't enough to make firm declarations about the 2020-21 Boston Celtics -- but it's still a big enough sample size to get some first impressions about the C's.

Just as expected, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are off and running, with Brown grabbing headlines with his 42-point performance in only three quarters against the Grizzlies and Tatum averaging 23.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

But there have been unexpected contributions from Brad Stevens' team in the early going as well, most notably from rookie Payton Pritchard, who is making the most of his early playing time, and Robert Williams, who continues to make the case for a regular rotation role.

Not everything is working that well, with the C's defense struggling at times and Boston's top draft pick Aaron Nesmith taking his lumps on the defensive end in limited playing time.

As the calendar flips to 2021, NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg shares his early impressions.