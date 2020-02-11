Five Celtics, including Gordon Hayward, among finalists for Team USA spot

HOUSTON -- This entire season for the Boston Celtics has had a redemption-like feel about it, particularly when the conversation centers around Gordon Hayward.

The work he has put in following a gruesome ankle injury a couple years, is paying off for the Celtics and Hayward these days.

And as yet another sign that the Hayward of old is still a really good player, Team USA announced its 44 finalists for a spot on the Olympic team and Hayward was among the quintet of Celtics still in the running.

Along with Hayward, Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were named as finalists as well.

"It's an honor, there's no doubt about it," Hayward said. "It's pretty cool we have five Celtics players on that final roster. Certainly, playing with USA on your chest; it's definitely an honor to be on that list."

With all but Hayward participating with Team USA during the FIBA World Cup last summer, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens had a feeling that there would be multiple Celtics players named as finalists.

"It's never a given, but we felt they all had a chance to be back in that discussion if they are interested in it," Stevens said.

It's also an acknowledgement that the Celtics' plan for constructing their roster this season, has been a successful one thus far.

"We talked all along, we built our whole thing around these five," Stevens said. "It's good to see they are continuing to be recognized."

And of the quintet, Hayward's inclusion comes at a time when the veteran wing is playing his best basketball as Celtics.

This season, Hayward is averaging 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

Had it not been for him missing 13 games with a hand injury, a case could have been made for him to be an All-Star this season.

"Just trying to make winning plays out there," Hayward said. "The biggest thing is, trying to keep attacking, just playing with force out there."

