Five candidates to replace Mike Bobo

Bryan Harsin finally pulled the trigger.

Auburn has fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a pathetic showing from his offense in the month of November. Auburn has scored a combined 15 second-half points in the last five games.

Bobo has bumped up Auburn’s averages by a small margin as opposed to 2020 (29.6 points per game in 2021 compared to 25.1 points per game in 2020), but the way the Tigers have fallen apart over this past month has been inexcusable. The offense has cost Auburn greatly in games where they should have won or had a legitimate chance to win.

Here are five candidates to replace former Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Eric Kiesau

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Kiesau is Auburn’s current receiver’s coach. Could he work his way up the ladder to OC?

Dan Mullen

Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mullen has been known as an offensive guru and a quarterback whisperer. If Mullen can make Feleipe Franks look good, then he can make any Auburn quarterback look good.

Jeff Lebby

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss has been humming with Lebby’s offense. The Rebels are averaging 35.9 points per game this season (18th nationally).

Jeff Grimes

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Grimes was Auburn’s offensive line coach from 2009 to 2012. He is currently Baylor’s OC. The Bears are 26th nationally in total yards per game (446.0) and 30th in points per game (33.4).

Joe Moorehead

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moorhead has recently been at Penn State, Mississippi State, and Oregon. The Ducks are averaging 33.2 points per game under Moorhead.

