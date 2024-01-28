Five candidates for Michigan football new defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is reportedly leaving with Jim Harbaugh for the NFL, meaning that Michigan will need to find a new face to fill the void.

Replacing Minter will not be easy by any stretch of the imagination. He engineered a 2023 Michigan defense that was the consensus best in the country, having won a national title, and holding the nation’s top-ranked offense (Washington) to 13 points

Michigan’s defensive coordinator job is one of the most attractive in the country. The Wolverine’s last two defensive coordinators (Minter, and Macdonald) both got coordinator opportunities in the NFL almost immediately after leaving Ann Arbor. In fact, Minter might be an NFL head coach next season, just three years removed from his time at Michigan.

Here are five candidates we have to replace the seeming irreplaceable.

Steve Clinkscale, Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

“Clink” has been on Michigan’s staff since 2021 coaching defensive backs and has retained the co-defensive coordinator title for two seasons. Clink is an experienced recruiter, familiar with the system both Minter and Macdonald ran, and was key in developing NFL talent such as Daxton Hill, DJ Turner, Will Johnson, Rod Moore, Keon Sabb, and Mike Sainristil.

Hiring Clink would give an instant leg up in the recruitment of multiple highly ranked 2025 DBs, and would likely mean that Michigan retains much of the current talent on the roster. This is the safest hire available and would help Michigan keep the successful culture developed under Harbaugh alive.

Tray Scott, Georgia

Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Want to make a splash? See if Scott is interested in a promotion, pay raise, and change of location.

Scott has been Georgia’s defensive line coach since 2017 and oversaw the recruitment and development of five first-round selections (Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Nolan Smith, and Jalen Carter). He has landed four five-star prospects since 2022 and a handful of other high four-star players. The recruiting boost Scott would give Michigan would be incredible to witness.

Bringing in Scott would mean that Michigan keeps Clink as co-defensive coordinator. Scott and Clink can work together to call and prep the defense similar to how Minter and Clink did it in 2023. In all honesty, finding a balance between Scott and Clink would be the ideal scenario here. Taking a coach with strong ties to the SEC is good for business.

Chris Hewitt, Ravens

Photo: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Keep going back to the well until it fails.

Hewitt has been the Ravens passing game coordinator since 2020 and was their defensive backs coach prior to that. Notably, Hewitt coached at the college level for almost a decade meaning that he is familiar with the recruiting process. Both of Michigan’s last defensive coordinators came from the Ravens tree, so trying it for a third time isn’t the worst idea.

Recruits are usually impressed with NFL backgrounds, plus Hewitt went to college at Cincinnati so there is some regional familiarity. I like this fit. It seems smooth and natural. Harbaugh might not be the head coach anymore, but the ties to Baltimore should be relevant at some level.

Spence Nowinsky, Ohio

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nowinsky was one of the top defensive coordinators in the country last season and will be due for a promotion soon. He led the University of Ohio defense to a stellar season that saw them allow just 15.4 points per game and surrender the fourth-lowest yards per game total.

Nowinsky is great at getting after the quarterback. Michigan has a history of blitzing heavy and developing defensive linemen, so it seems like a stylistic match. Additionally, Nowinsky has coached in the state of Ohio since 2018 which gives him terrific connections with local high school coaches. The Wolverines have been trying to take top talent from Ohio for the last three classes, and Nowinsky gives them another tool in the fight.

Mike Elston, Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Another in-house option.

Elston is currently listed as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, but he has been with the program long enough to get a bump. The defensive line has been terrific with Elston in charge, and giving him more responsibility is deserved.

This would be another move that keeps the emphasis on the culture established by Harbaugh over the past three years. Elston is obviously familiar with the scheme, has a good relationship with the current staff and players, and knows what it means to win. He and Clink would likely share responsibilities as well, but one would get the full promotion and the other would stick with their position group.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire