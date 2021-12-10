Five candidates that could break Notre Dame’s Heisman drought

The Irish are tied for the nations lead with 7 winners of the most prestigious award in college football, the Heisman Trophy and the newest member of the fraternity will be introduced on Saturday night. Unfortunately Notre Dame has not brought the award home to South Bend since wide receiver Tim Brown did in 1987. Linebacker Manti Te’o almost win in 2012, but no dice there. The drought has lasted longer than it should and there are some players that could end that streak. Here are five current or future members of the Irish football team that could eventually raise the Heisman.

Running back Kyren Williams

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates his five-yard touchdown run against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The star running back has yet to make his decision on his future but if he elects to return to South Bend, Williams will be on the short list of candidates to head off to New York next December. The versatile back does everything well despite his smaller stature and could very well put up massive numbers if he comes back.

Quarterback Tyler Buchner

Tyler Buchner #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rushes for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Stanford Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The presumed starter for next year got plenty of run this year showcasing his big time running ability. For Buchner, his goal this offseason must be to vastly improve his passing and if he can do that, the sky is the limit for the sophomore. This award has become who is the best quarterback in the nation and there’s a solid chance Buchner’s could be one of the best at his position next year.

Running back Logan Diggs

Notre Dame’s Logan Diggs (22) runs past Georgia Tech’s Quez Jackson (4) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

With Williams’ status up in the air for next year, there could be another who takes over in the backfield next year. Yes, Chris Tyree is still around, but he’s had injury problems and has yet to show he’s capable of staying healthy for a full season. Diggs made the most of his opportunities this fall and looked very good doing it. He averaged almost 5 yards-per-carry with three scores on the ground and one through the air. Another young Irish player who has a ton of potential.

Quarterback Steve Angeli

Yeah, Angeli has yet to arrive on campus but did you see the numbers he put up in his senior season? They were video game like with 15 touchdowns through the air and 1,709-yard passing. Angeli added three scores and 228-yards on the ground as well.

.@NDFootball's four-star QB commit Steve Angeli (@SteveAngeli_125) of Bergen Catholic (NJ) is still locked in with the Fighting Irish. Angeli spoke to JSZ on new HC Marcus Freeman, Brian Kelly and his relationship with OC Tommy Rees – who visited BC today.@BergenCathFBall pic.twitter.com/jSxjcEQfRR — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) December 3, 2021

After a so-so junior year, the Irish commit was on fire during his final high school season. Angeli will most likely sit for a few years before he hits the field but could be a game-changer when he does.

Linebacker Drayk Bowen

Most likely a defender won’t win the trophy, but that doesn’t mean that a trip to New York is out of the question. This year Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was among the final four, most likely he won’t bring the trophy back to Ann Arbor.

The aforementioned Te’o finished second on 2012, so the opportunity to make the trip is there. Bowen just finished his junior year, committing to the Irish during the season. He most likely won’t win either, but making the final group for this uber-talent linebacker could be in the cards.

