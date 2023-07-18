Five burning questions for Sam Pittman at SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days are officially upon us. The annual summer event signals that college football is on the horizon and provides no shortage of headlines.

On Monday we heard from Chip Kelly (LSU), Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri) and Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M) – the latter of which made headlines by choosing to not stifle speculation around he and Bobby Petrino’s working relationship. Tuesday we will hear from Hugh Freeze (Auburn), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Zach Arnett (Mississippi State) and Clark Lea (Vanderbilt).

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman will step up to the podium at Nashville’s Grand Hyatt Hotel on Wednesday afternoon and should certainly have a lot to say. Following a tumultuous 2022 season, the Razorbacks underwent some major staff and roster overhauls in the off-season that could make or break Pittman’s time in Fayetteville.

As we prepare for Pittman’s appearance during the “talking season” madness, here’s five burning questions that the fourth-year head coach should be expected to address.

Major staff changes

OXFORD, MS – OCTOBER 28: Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos of the Arkansas Razorbacks during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Hemingway Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Question: Sam Pittman will have new coordinators for the first time in his head coaching career. How has that transition been for Pittman and the team?

This season will be Sam Pittman’s first as head coach without Barry Odom or Kendal Briles on the sidelines as his coordinators. Odom left to take the UNLV head coaching job and – in a shocking move – Briles made the lateral move to TCU as their new offensive coordinator.

On the defensive side of the ball, Pittman brought in the up-and-coming Travis Williams as defensive coordinator and paired him with the experienced Marcus Woodson as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach. On offense, Pittman enlisted the help of an old friend in Dan Enos, who arrives for his second stint as offensive coordinator in Fayetteville.

Throughout spring practices, things looked to be progressing smoothly. In recruiting, the program is on pace for 2024 to be their highest-rated recruiting class in history. While Pittman briefly discussed his new staff during spring practices, it will be nice for him to elaborate further on what these new coaches bring and how it’s been working with them so far.

The disappointment of 2022

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman greets his players as they come off the field during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Question: 2022 was a frustrating and disappointing season after the success experienced in 2021. What is Pittman doing to ensure this year isn’t a repeat of 2022?

The expectations for Arkansas football were pretty high entering the 2022 season. Coming off a 9-4 record with an Outback Bowl win over Penn State, the Razorbacks were ranked No. 16 in the preseason top 25 poll.

Issues reared their ugly head when Bobby Petrino brought FCS Missouri State to town and nearly pulled off the upset. The wheels would completely fall off the following week in a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M – the same Aggie team that would miss out on bowl eligibility.

Injuries to KJ Jefferson and a handful of key playmakers on defense received the majority of the blame, but rumors of major locker room dissention came to light as we got into the off-season. While much of the disgruntled locker room buzz came from trusted sources close to the program, nothing was ever 100% confirmed. However, in those situations – where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.

Regardless of the root cause, 2022 was a learning lesson for Sam Pittman as head coach. It would be very interesting to hear what he learned from last year and how he’s making sure those things don’t happen again.

Another difficult SEC schedule

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, greets Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Question: This season’s schedule isn’t as big of a grind as years past, but it’s not easy by any stretch. How does Pittman feel about the schedule and, specifically, the four-game stretch to start SEC play?

There has been a lot of talk over the years about Arkansas’ insanely tough schedules. Being in the SEC West, there are usually no breaks and no margin for error of the course of a football season.

This year’s schedule is far from easy, but it’s not the most grueling schedule that Arkansas has had in recent memory. The worst part of this year’s slate of games is, by far, the stretch to open SEC play. After their home game against BYU on Sept. 16, the Razorbacks don’t play in the state of Arkansas again until for over a month – Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State.

That four-game stretch starts with a trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU, then Arlington for the Texas A&M game, then Oxford to face Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin and it ends with a road game against Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Talk about a gauntlet.

It would be nice to hear Pittman’s feelings towards that brutal stretch of games – though it likely won’t be anything we haven’t heard. Considering this is the last year of this format, it doesn’t matter much, but hearing Pittman’s general opinion on the SEC’s scheduling could be insightful.

Importance of KJ Jefferson

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) drops back to pass against Missouri State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Question: KJ Jefferson is back for another year of leading the Arkansas offense. Considering the roster and staff changes from last year, what is the significance of KJ Jefferson returning?

KJ Jefferson returning for another season was huge on a number of different levels for Arkansas football. Having an elite and experienced quarterback is always a good thing, but it’s vastly more important when there’s transition with a new coach or coordinator.

The Dan Enos-KJ Jefferson pairing has the potential to be the best thing for Jefferson and the Arkansas offense. He was already arguably the best quarterback in the SEC, but Enos has shown a knack for unlocking extra potential in his signal callers over the years.

During spring practices, Jefferson looked much slimmer, more agile, poised on his throws and, most importantly, healthy. Fans should definitely expect to hear Pittman talk about Jefferson and the impact of his return for this season.

Improvement in the secondary

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) intercepts a pass intended for South Carolina receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Question: Statistically, the Razorback secondary was one of the worst in all of college football last season. What does Pittman expect to see from that group this season and how much improvement can we expect?

The Arkansas secondary gave up more passing yards than any team in college football during 2022. Some of that can be attributed to injury, but that wasn’t the only reason for the Razorbacks’ struggles.

Barry Odom has moved on and Travis Williams runs the defense now with help from co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson. Dwight McGlotherin, Hudson Clark and LaDarrius Bishop return. Williams and Woodson were able to bring in some plug-and-play transfer talent with Al Walcott and Lorenzo “Snaxx” Johnson. Former five-star recruit and Georgia transfer Jaheim Singletary adds some depth.

The secondary looks to be much improved from last year – with more depth – but there needs to be a “wait-and-see” approach when it comes to that group’s improvement on the field. Pittman’s remarks when talking about the secondary could provide us with some insight on his confidence level heading into this year.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire