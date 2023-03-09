Five burning questions for Arkansas football as spring practice begins

Welcome to football season, Arkansas.

Sort of.

Spring football season, anyway. But, frankly, after Arkansas’ middling 2022 fall season, the spring is of massive importance. The Hogs have a whole new look on defense and a ton of freshmen are in early from high school. Coach Sam Pittman, heading into his fourth year, has a pair of new coordinators, as well.

And while Dan Enos’ return to Fayetteville is of interest, KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders provide him plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. So, instead, new defensive coordinator Travis Williams will have plenty of his on his defense.

With things getting underway Thursday in Fayetteville, let’s take a look at the five key questions for Arkansas this spring.

1. Where does Rocket Sanders go from here?

Only two players – Alex Collins and Darren McFadden – have run for more yards in a single season than Sanders ran for last year. But he can do more, chiefly by finishing strong. Only four times in the regular season last year was Sanders held below 100 yards in a game. Three of those came in the last four of the year. They were all Arkansas losses.

2. How does the wide receiving unit look?

Arkansas top two receivers last year were new to the team. They’re gone after a single season. It’s possible the top four receivers on the Razorbacks roster this year will be in their first year on the team, too. Rather, they could be transfers or freshmen. Andrew Armstrong Isaac TeSlaa, a pair picked up from the portal, bear the most watching this sprin.

3. Who is protecting Jefferson?

Beaux Limmer may be a first-team All-SEC selection. Brady Latham, too. But Arkansas is replacing three starters from a unit that was the definition of up-and-down last year. E’Marion Harris looked the part of future star in limited duty last year at tackle and Ty’Kieast Crawford has been around long enough he should slide in no problem. But little is for certain until they work as a unit.

4. Is the new-look secondary any good?

The worst pass defense in the country last year was Arkansas’. So it received an overhaul this offseason. The safety spots needed it desperately, but Arkansas is hoping it was just a down year for its cornerbacks. Dwight McGlothern is back after an All-SEC season. Quincey McAdoo was a revelation after moving from wideout at the two-thirds mark of the year. LaDarrius Bishop should be healthy. The group doesn’t have to be perfect. But they do have to be mediocre, at worst.

5. Is there anyone scary on defese?

Right now, the answer appears to be ‘no.’ Drew Sanders is gone. Bumper Pool is gone. No Jordan Domineck. No Jalen Catalon. Arkansas has lots of bodies on the defensive line again, which is a massive help. Linebacker looks like its building depth, too. But outside of Missouri transfer Trajan Jeffcoat, all-conference honors have eluded the front seven (more like six nowadays). The Hogs have to be hoping someone takes a step forward as a massive playmaker.

