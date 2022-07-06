Five Buckeyes featured in latest Draft Wire mock

It isn’t a new revelation to see the Ohio State Buckeyes well represented when it comes to the NFL draft. Last year the NFL drafted two receivers in the first round. Heading into the 2022 college football season, there are three players currently projected to go in the first round.

Most eyes will be watching No. 7 every time he takes the field. Alongside Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud is among the top quarterbacks available. If last year’s class was a poor quarterback class, teams who waited could hit the jackpot with either passer.

Stroud could not only be the No. 1 player selected in the draft, but he could also bring home the Heisman Trophy. His passing target Jaxon Smith-Njigba is another player to keep a close eye on. Both could be top five selections come April.

Draft Wire featured a total of five Ohio State Buckeyes in their latest two-round mock draft.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

The Columbus Dispatch

No. 1 Overall: Houston Texans

What Draft Wire Says…

If the Texans are picking this high, it’s likely the Davis Mills experiment didn’t go well. Stroud has all the tools to be a franchise passer at the next level, and has already put up huge numbers against top competition.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

WATCH: Jaxon Smigh-Njigba gets loose for Ohio State touchdown vs. Utah

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Overall: Carolina Panthers

What Draft Wire Says…

The Panthers might have stolen a quality starting quarterback in Matt Corral, but he could use another dynamic pass-catcher to pair with D.J. Moore. Smith-Njigba is the next elite receiver prospect to come out of Columbus, and might be the best we’ve seen in a while.

Paris Johnson Jr, Offensive Line

Ohio State lineman Paris Johnson has article published - Buckeyes Wire

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11 Overall: Washington Commanders

What Draft Wire Says…

Depending on how the 2022 season plays out, the Commanders could end up needing an long-term upgrade at left tackle. Johnson has the size, athleticism, and technique to be a franchise player at a premium position.

Dawand Jones, Offensive Line

Story continues

Ohio State football offensive tackle Dawand Jones makes NFL decision

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 42 Overall: Pittsburgh Steelers

Lathan Ransom, Safety

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No. 63 Overall: Buffalo Bills

1

1