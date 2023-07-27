Five Buckeyes featured on 247 Sports’ Top 20 Big Ten Players ranking

With Big Ten media day starting on Wednesday, there’s a lot of buzz and excitement around Big Ten football right now.

In light of this, three 247Sports college football analysts convened to rank the top 20 players in the Big Ten. These three analysts include Blake Brockermeyer, Chris Hummer, and Robbie Weinstein.

Coming into the season, the Big Ten appears to be as strong as it’s been in years. In the East division Ohio State and Michigan enter the season as two of the biggest national championship contenders. Penn State projects to be a top-ten team with a lot of talent returning.

The West division projects to improve as the Luke Fickell era kicks off in Wisconsin, Iowa looks to get back to the conference title game, Illinois looks to build upon an 8-win season last year, and Minnesota also projects to figure into how the West will be won.

With a lot of talented players in the conference, this turned out to be an impressive list. The Buckeyes, along with Penn State had the most players to appear in these rankings with five each. Here are the five Buckeyes who made the list.

No. 20 - Running Back TreVeyon Henderson

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown after making a catch against Maryland Terrapins in the first quarter of their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports



Why it Makes Sense

After injuring his foot early in the season last year, Treveyon Henderson was not himself the rest of the year. When healthy, however, Henderson is one of the best running backs in college football.

If he can stay off the M.A.S.H. unit this fall he will undoubtedly be one of the top players in the Big Ten.

No. 16 - Edge J.T. Tuimoloau

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates his sack of Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) in the second quarter of their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports



Why it Makes Sense

After being Ohio State’s best pass rusher and one of the best edge rushers in the conference last season, Tuimoloau comes in the top 20 of this list.

With an elite size, athleticism, and power combination, Tuimoloau has the talent to be one of the best pass rushers in college football in 2023.

No. 9 - Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates the tackle during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports



Why it Makes Sense

Tommy Eichenberg was one of the stars of the Buckeyes’ defense last season and one of the top defenders in the Big Ten, earning a first-team all-Big Ten team selection.

This season, Eichenberg will be one of the highest-impact players on the entire roster for Ohio State. For this defense to play at the level it’s capable of, Eichenberg will need to play at an all-American level again this season.

No. 7 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates the touchdown with offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports



Why it Makes Sense

Emeka Egbuka enters the season as not just one of the top receivers in the conference, but arguably the best receiver in college football not named Marvin Harrison Jr.

He will once again be an integral part of the Buckeyes’ offense as a consistent separator to all levels of the field and a sure-handed receiver.

No. 1 - Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch



Why it Makes Sense

To the surprise of nobody, Marvin Harrison Jr. comes up on top of this list of best players in the Big Ten entering the season.

Harrison Jr. will look to solidify himself as the best receiver to ever play for the Buckeyes next season. From a talent perspective, he’s one of a kind and with another strong campaign, he could be remembered as the best receiver to ever wear the Scarlet and Gray

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire