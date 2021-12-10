Five Browns ruled out for Sunday, LB Jacob Phillips could return

The Cleveland Browns will be without five key players on Sunday according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Facing off with the Baltimore Ravens, who have been dealing with injuries all year, the Browns won’t have some of their important weapons.

Two will be out due to injury:

WR Anthony Schwartz – Concussion

TE Harrison Bryant – Ankle

Three others will not be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for the game:

TE David Njoku

LB Anthony Walker

P Jamie Gillan

Earlier Friday, Cleveland signed Dustin Colquitt to take over the punting duties. Earlier in the week, the team signed TE Miller Forristall off their practice squad to replace Njoku.

Walker’s roster spot has not been filled but could be used if LB Jacob Phillips is activated off injured reserve. The team designated Phillips for return on Monday but has three weeks to actually activate him. The team will have to decide if they are risking injury by activating him to play this week.

Cleveland is likely to call up a couple of players from their practice squad for this week depending on the status of their three questionable players:

DT Jordan Elliott

S Ronnie Harrison

DT Malik Jackson

We will keep you up to date on all roster-related news as we have it going into the vital Week 14 game against the Ravens.