Five breakout candidates for Notre Dame in 2021

In college football there is plenty of turnover each year, with players leaving to the NFL, entering the transfer portal or an unfortunate injury ends their playing career earlier than they anticipated. With that turnover comes new opportunities for other players to breakout. Here are 5 Notre Dame players who could make a big impact this fall.

Wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr.

March 5, 2020; South Bend, IN, USA; Kevin Austin Jr. runs a route during Notre Dame's first spring football practice at the Irish Athletics Center. Mandatory Credit: Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK

It seems like every year Austin Jr. is on a list like this only to have an injury derail his season. If, and that’s a big if, he is able to stay healthy and play a full season, he will be the deep threat the Irish are looking for this fall. Austin Jr. oozes with talent and could be the guy whose potential is finally realized as his collegiate clock is running out.

Edge rusher Jordan Botelho

Freshman Jordan Botelho celebrates after making a tackle on special teams in the first quarter between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium.

The sophomore showed flashes last year of the type of menace he could be for opposing defenses. You have to think that first year defense coordinator Marcus Freeman will get Botelho plenty of opportunities to pin his ears back and attack the quarterback. He should be able to get enough reps to make a difference and that should set him up for a big junior season in 2022.

Cornerback Ramon Henderson

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

I was extremely high on Henderson coming out of high school, but it was his classmate Clarence Lewis who broke into the starting lineup. He needed a bit more seasoning but this fall should see Henderson make his mark for the Irish. He’s one of the bigger corners on the roster and uses that to his advantage. Henderson should get some quality playing time and will make the most of it.

Story continues

Quarterback Tyler Buchner

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Brian Kelly does not want to have a repeat of last year, as his senior starting quarterback moves on to the next level and leaves the team with little returning experience. That’s why he’s going to have to play his backup this fall and between Drew Pyne, Brendon Clark and Buchner, the true freshman has the most upside. Even though he might redshirt, he’ll still be able to play in up to four games without losing the extra year and is going to show flashes of his potential. It won’t be a true breakout, but one that will be sorely needed for 2022.

Offensive lineman Blake Fisher

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Another true freshman on the list just shows how impressive last years haul was. Fisher could have went anywhere in the country but opted to stay home and suit up for the Irish. It was a great decision with 3 of the 5 starting spots open and the talent to crack the starting lineup a few months removed from completing high school. Fisher has the potential to be a three-year starter, yeah I’m already projecting him to leave early, and become a big name right out the gate for the Irish.

1

1