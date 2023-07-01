Five breakout candidates for the Lions 2023 season

As we enter the month of July, we’re inching closer to the Lions start of practices and pre-season action. Before we know it, we’ll be knee-deep in the regular season as our football teams push for the playoffs. For now, I want to look at five players that could break out for the Lions during the 2023 season!

EDGE Josh Paschal

Don’t get me wrong, I scratched my head when the Lions selected Josh Paschal in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Loved the player but I felt like doubling down on the position was a bit odd. Especially since I really wanted Detroit to swing for linebacker Nakobe Dean.

That said, I do see why the Lions fell in love with Paschal. He fits what they look for in a player on and off-the-field and should be relied on with their rotation of defensive lineman. Paschal plays with a great blend of power and speed but his versatility is what makes him so intriguing.

Last season, Paschal only tallied 16 total tackles and 2 sacks but he started the season on the PUP list and missed five games. Once activated, he played in over 81% in his first three games but then he was used sparingly for the rest of the season. The Lions being hesitant with Paschal could be for a variety of reasons. It could be due to them wanting to use him situationally or maybe he wasn’t fully healthy.

Regardless, the expectation for Paschal should be much higher this season. It wouldn’t be surprising if he matched the production totals we saw from Charles Harris during his first season in Detroit. That was 65 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. If Paschal could reach those numbers, it would be safe to call him one of the top breakout candidates for the Lions this season.

IDL Alim McNeill

Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill takes a selfie with fans after open practice at Family Fest at Ford Field on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Choosing McNeill might be a bit of a chalk pick but he’s a worthy selection. For starters, McNeill has cut 13% body fat this off-season to try and improve his pass-rushing ability. While his 3 career sacks might be underwhelming for some, it’s worth noting that McNeill wasn’t drafted to just rush the passer. He was expected to help stop the run and plug gaps so linebackers can run free and make plays.

But now, plans might be changing for McNeill with the Lions drafting Brodric Martin. There could be an expectation for Martin to plug gaps and eat up space. This could give McNeill more 1-on-1 opportunities to try and generate more pressure and sack production. It’s worth noting that McNeill played a career-high 782 defensive snaps in 2022. I’d expect him to play a similar amount of snaps and there’s a chance that he becomes even more productive.

SAF Kerby Joseph

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

You can call me a cheater for picking Kerby Joseph, but I do think he’s due to take another step forward in his already impressive career. Despite already posting 83 tackles and 4 interceptions as a rookie, there’s reason to believe that Joseph can earn a starting safety spot regardless of players such as Brian Branch, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Tracy Walker on the roster.

With Joseph, he’s got terrific ball skills and if you don’t believe me, ask Aaron Rodgers. In all seriousness, he has the desired range and athletic ability to play as the single high safety in the Lions secondary. Meanwhile, it allows players such as CGJ and Branch to play closer to the line of scrimmage. There’s a chance that Joseph outplays his rookie season and potentially earns a captain spot after this season.

LB Derrick Barnes

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half at Ford Field, Nov. 6, 2022.

These next two might be risky but there’s potential for breakout contributions from both players. For starters, let’s look at linebacker Derrick Barnes. He’s got two seasons under his belt and has had decent production. Now last season, he did only play over 50% of the defensive snaps three times. But if the Lions go to a more traditional 4-3 defense, there’s a chance for Barnes to see an increase in snaps.

If injuries occur to Malcolm Rodriguez or poor play occurs from Alex Anzalone, the Lions could turn to a veteran that’s been part of their system for two seasons now. At only 24 years old, the time to tap into his potential could start happening for Barnes.

WR Antoine Green

With Jameson Williams suspended for the first 6 games of the season, the Lions are going to need a receiver to step up. While they saw players such as Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond step up last season, it might be different this year. If there’s any regression from either player, the Lions could turn to rookie Antoine Green much sooner than they expected.

Coming out of North Carolina, Green ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also posted a 3-cone drill time of 6.99 seconds. On tape, there’s a lot to like about Green. He threatens defenses vertically and has shown that he can run after the catch. He works his hands to fight off defenders and has the desired size at 6-foot-2 and 199 pounds. It’s not every year that contributions are made from 7th round picks but there’s potential for Green in Detroit.

