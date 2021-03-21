Five 'bracket busters' to watch at WGC-Dell Match Play Championship

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brentley Romine
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After an upset-filled start to March Madness on the hardwood, the PGA Tour gets in on the tournament action this week at Austin Country Club.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, after a year hiatus, begins Wednesday with three days of pool play. Each of the top 16 players in the field, per the world rankings, will headline a four-player group before group winners move on to the Round of 16, which starts Saturday morning.

Top seeds such as world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and the long-hitting Bryson DeChambeau will undoubtedly be favorites heading into the event, but will there be any Oral Robertses or Abilene Christians on the course this year? Here are five bracket busters (aka players ranked outside the top 16) to keep an eye on:

Scottie Scheffler

The University of Texas has some experience around this course, though it’s not like he played here every day in college. Scheffler, though, is great in match play. He won a USGA championship (2013 U.S. Junior) and competed in the format often in big tournaments for the Longhorns, including in the 2016 NCAA final, where he took down Oregon’s Aaron Wise in Texas’ narrow, shorthanded 3-2 defeat.

WGC Match Play field set: Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott among those declining

Kevin Kisner

Kisner will be a trendy pick considering he’s the defending champion and reached the final match in 2018. It’s a bit concerning that he’s yet to crack the top 30 in a full-field event this year, but something about this course brings out the best in Kisner.

Will Zalatoris

Since the start of 2020, Zalatoris has 15 top-10s between the PGA and Korn Ferry tours. He’s also only finished outside the top 25 on Tour once since the turn of the calendar year. And like Scheffler, Zalatoris can play match play, winning the 2014 U.S. Junior.

Robert MacIntyre

The young Scot has yet to have much success in the U.S., but the former Walker Cupper is gritty and could surprise some opponents this week. Fun fact: He started playing shinty, a stick-and-ball game played in the Scottish Highlands, at a young age, and still trains occasionally with Oban Celtic, a professional team managed by his dad.

Jordan Spieth

With three top-4s in his last five starts, Spieth is turning things around in a big way. Being back in a familiar environment – and getting to shake off a few bad holes in match play – could finally get Spieth back in the winner’s circle.

Recommended Stories

  • Who’s in, who’s out of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

    Check out who's playing (and who's not) at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

  • Knee surgery puts Brooks Koepka’s Masters place in doubt

    Koepka went under the knife last week after suffering a dislocation and ligament damage.

  • Honda Classic purse payout: Big paydays for winner Matt Jones, runner-up Brandon Hagy

    Matt Jones captured The Honda Classic, but he wasn't the only big winner on Sunday. So, too, was runner-up Brandon Hagy.

  • Jack Nicklaus: Honda Classic will be in more favorable spot on PGA Tour schedule next year

    Jack Nicklaus thinks the Honda Classic will be in a more favorable spot on the PGA Tour's schedule next year.

  • Exclusive: Brooks Koepka reveals details of knee surgery, Masters plans

    Brooks Koepka had surgery on his right knee earlier this week, he confirmed to Golfweek on Sunday night.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Honda Classic

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Honda Classic in Florida.

  • Detroit's tour stop to host event to create path for Blacks

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic made its debut on the PGA Tour in 2019 and won the inaugural “Fair Way Award” for diversity and inclusion by leaning on minority-owned vendors at Detroit Golf Club and having a volunteer base that reflected the community. The tournament is launching “The John Shippen,” a four-day event in late June. It starts with a 36-hole tournament for the top Black golfers who can earn an exemption to the Rocket Mortgage Classic and to the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on the LPGA Tour.

  • Lynch: End free passes for Tour pros; make Match Play Wednesdays worth watching again

    Match Play Wednesday was once among the most entertaining, knife-edge days in golf. It ought to be again.

  • Local board makes decision in millionaires’ squabble over iconic Arizona golf courses

    A nearly two-year legal fight over non-golf activities at two of Arizona’s most iconic courses has been decided.

  • Steelers signing Joe Haeg

    The Buccaneers have kept most of the Super Bowl band together, but offensive lineman Joe Haeg will be moving on. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Haeg has agreed to sign with the Steelers. Haeg appeared in 12 regular season games and all four postseason contests last year. He started one game at left [more]

  • Inside the curious slide and celebrated resurgence of Jordan Spieth

    Jordan Spieth talks in-depth about years of struggle and what it's taken for him to get back into regular contention on Tour.

  • LSU overcomes slow start to outmuscle St. Bonaventure 76-61

    Freshman Cameron Thomas scored 27 points in another impressive performance and his LSU teammates provided the rebounding muscle, leading the eighth-seeded Tigers past ninth-seeded St. Bonaventure 76-61 on Saturday and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament. LSU (19-9) can reach its second straight Sweet 16 if it beats Michigan, the top seed in the Midwest Region. “We can certainly play better, but I think we’ve played a lot more physical since the Vanderbilt home game," coach Will Wade said.

  • Jones wins Honda Classic by 5 shots, earns spot in Masters

    When Matt Jones won his first PGA Tour title seven years ago, he needed a 45-foot birdie putt just to get into a playoff and then a 40-yard chip-in to take the victory. It got him back to the Masters. Jones won the Honda Classic by five shots Sunday, a final round of 2-under 68 good enough to finish the week at 12-under 268 at PGA National.

  • South Africa sells AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to other African countries

    South Africa has concluded the sale of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines it had acquired but did not use to other African Union (AU) member states, the health ministry said on Sunday. The country had paused AstraZeneca vaccinations last month because of a small trial showing the shot offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness caused by the dominant local coronavirus variant. At the time, South Africa had received 1 million AstraZeneca doses from the Serum Institute of India and the delivery of another 500,000 was pending.

  • March Madness: Ohio's upset of Virginia ruins the last perfect Yahoo Tourney Pick'Em bracket

    A Yahoo user named Tiffany had Virginia beating the Bobcats after picking Oral Roberts to beat Ohio State and North Texas to beat Purdue.

  • March Madness Day 2 recap: Evening upsets overshadowed by COVID-19

    An afternoon of chalk exploded into life at night. The good: Two major upsets. The bad: A COVID-19 cancellation.

  • Inside a crowded border patrol tent for migrants in Texas

    Exclusive photos from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas, reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government's longer-term child shelters and family detention centers fill up.Why it matters: Each of eight "pods" in the so-called soft-sided facility has a 260-person occupancy, said Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who provided the photos to Axios to raise awareness about the situation. But as of Sunday, he said, one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBecause the Biden administration has restricted media coverage at housing facilities, images like these offer a rare window into conditions. Cuellar, who recently visited a shelter for children, did not tour the Donna facility or take the photos himself. He said the photos were taken over the weekend.What they're saying: Cuellar described the setting as "terrible conditions for the children" and said they need to be moved more rapidly into the care of the Department of Health and Human Services.Border Patrol agents are "doing the best they can under the circumstances" but are "not equipped to care for kids" and "need help from the administration," he said."We have to stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States. We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries."“I have said repeatedly from the very outset a Border Patrol station is no place for a child," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CNN on Sunday. "That is why we are working around the clock to move these children out of the Border Patrol facilities into the care and custody of the Department of Health and Human Services that shelters them.”On MSNBC, he compared the administration's actions to those of the Trump administration,"We are not expelling children, girls, 5, 7, 9 years old back into the desert of Mexico, back into the hands of traffickers.”The bottom line: Facilities are at capacity under coronavirus protocols, and the Rio Grande Valley sector — which includes Donna — has far exceeded even its non-pandemic limits. As of Saturday, there were 10,000 migrants in CBP custody overall. Nearly half were unaccompanied minors — thousands of whom had been waiting for more than 3 days in border patrol facilities, according to government data provided to Axios by another source. Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas)Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mets takeaways from Sunday's 6-2 win over Nationals, including Jacob deGrom clocking 101 mph

    The Mets handled Max Scherzer and the Nats in Sunday's 6-2 road win.

  • Jones ends 'tough' seven-year drought with Honda Classic triumph

    The Sydney-born golfer's last tour victory came at the 2014 Houston Open, when he edged Matt Kuchar in the first hole of a playoff with a 42-yard chip in for birdie. He did not allow it to be as close at PGA National in Florida on Sunday, firing a final round two-under-par 68 to win by five strokes.

  • Why Did Steve Carell Really Leave 'The Office'? The Answer's Not as Simple as Fans Thought

    Did you watch Steve Carell's last episode? It was so sad. 😢