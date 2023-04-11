Five bold upset predictions for Big 12 football in 2023

Upsets make college football great. The Big 12 should have a handful of upset opportunities before league play even starts.

Texas has the biggest upset opportunity as it travels to Tuscaloosa to face Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 2022 matchup of the two teams became an instant classic as Alabama won on a late field goal, 20-19.

The TCU Horned Frogs, West Virginia Mountaineers and Texas Tech Red Raiders have big games scheduled in their nonconference slate. The Horned Frogs open against Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes in his first game as head coach in Boulder, CO. West Virginia travels to Penn State before playing host to Pitt. Texas Tech has its hands full with the Oregon Ducks at home.

With the above matchups in mind, let’s look at five bold upset predictions for the 2023 season.

Texas over Alabama

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas has a score to settle with Alabama. It has the players to get it done. Judging by Alabama quarterback buzz this spring, Jalen Milroe looks to be the likely starter in Tuscaloosa. Despite reported dramatic improvement by the third-year player, the Longhorns probably have a decided advantage at the most important position with Quinn Ewers. Add in Texas’ high percentage of returning offensive experience (10 of 11 starters) and production (85% returning production) and what Alabama loses, and you have the makings of a surprise win for the ‘Horns.

Kansas over Oklahoma

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma was bound and determined not to lose to Kansas following blowout losses to Texas and TCU last season. They don’t escape this year. Like Texas, Kansas returns 10 of 11 starters including starting quarterback Jalon Daniels. Look for Daniels to put on a show for the home crowd in Lawrence.

BYU over TCU

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

My opinion has evolved about BYU over the offseason. Former Pittsburgh and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has struggled since his breakout freshman season in Los Angeles. Even so, like former Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, I can envision Slovis proving he still has the ability to make plays, albeit in different ways. The BYU quarterback’s rocket arm leads the Cougars to a road upset over TCU.

Iowa State over Iowa

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa State is a sleeper team in the Big 12 conference this season. The Cyclones fire a warning shot at the rest of the Big 12 in a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa struggled to play competent offense last season, while Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers finished third in the Big 12 in passing yards last season. Look for Dekkers to make enough plays to elevate his team against its nonconference rival.

Houston over Baylor

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

It wouldn’t be wise to assume the Houston Cougars will win many Big 12 games this year. The loss of Clayton Tune, move to a more competitive league and poor history against Big 12 teams should give pause to those touting the Cougars this season. That said, the team is given an upset opportunity on the road against the Baylor Bears. Baylor famously suffered a blowout loss to Air Force last season. Houston head coach Dana Holgorson capitalizes on the Bears’ weaknesses and earns the team’s first conference win in Waco.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire