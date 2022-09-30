Five bold predictions for Texas vs. West Virginia

Texas is set to host West Virginia this weekend in what feels like a must-win matchup early in the season.

Both programs enter the game with identical 2-2 records, looking to avoid dropping to 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play. Texas was upset on the road at Texas Tech a week ago while West Virginia is coming off a comfortable win over Virginia Tech.

The Longhorns are still awaiting the injury status of quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Ewers has not played since leaving the Alabama game in Week 2 with an SC sprain. Worthy is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury suffered against Texas Tech.

Texas’ defense faces another tough task after getting picked apart by Texas Tech last week.

West Virginia features a new-look offensive approach this season. Graham Harrell calling plays along with JT Daniels at quarterback have the Mountaineers averaging 42 points per game.

ESPN’s FPI gives Texas an 85.1% chance to take down West Virginia this weekend. A win keeps the Longhorns’ Big 12 title hopes alive entering the Red River Shootout.

Here are five bold predictions for Texas’ vital Big 12 Conference game vs. West Virginia.

Texas sacks JT Daniels three times

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Whittington goes over 100 yards

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Texas wins the turnover battle

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Bijan Robinson scores three touchdowns

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas holds on to a second half lead

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire