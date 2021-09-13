Five bold predictions for Texas’ game against Rice

Just two games into the season, the Longhorns have already experienced what feels like a seasons worth of ups and downs.

Texas started the season hot out of the gates, beating a ranked Louisiana team by 20 points, which had the nation pondering if they were back. The Longhorns provided the answer the following week, when they got absolutely embarrassed by an unranked Arkansas team.

The stud redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card from the first game was no where to be found, as he was plagued by overthrows and always being on the run due to the offensive line getting consistently torn apart by a three-man front. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has decided that

Casey Thompson will now start for the Longhorns in Week 3 against Rice.

Whether or not Thompson benefited from the Arkansas defense being in prevent, and not having a specific game plan for him is yet to be seen. However, he produced two touchdowns against the Razorbacks and provided Texas with a spark that they seemed to be lacking.

The Rice matchup will be the first start of Thompson’s collegiate career and he is hoping to never let go of the job he once yearned for.

The rest of the team is looking to bounce back, as there was not a single positive aspect of the game outside of Thompson coming in and rushing for two touchdowns when Texas was down 33-7.

My bold predictions from last week did not go as planned by any means, as I was not expecting the Longhorns to be throttled the way they were. To keep the weekly tradition rolling, here are my five bold predictions for Texas’ matchup against Rice in Week 3.

The Texas defense gives up two touchdowns or less

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

This may not seem so bold, but the college football world was just given a template on how to dismantle the Longhorns' defense thanks to Arkansas. The Razorbacks ran the ball 47 times for 333 yards against a Texas team that had only given up 76 to Louisiana the week prior. Arkansas took advantage of quarterback K.J. Jefferson's running ability and Rice will likely do the same with Luke McCaffrey. The Longhorns defense looked horrendous, and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski will likely make the right adjustments to ensure that the defense does not get exposed as badly as they did again. Rice is currently averaging 12 points a game, so this can serve as a great bounce back game for a defense that had no answers for Arkansas. I would expect Texas to record a season-high in turnovers forced, as they have had one in each game, and Rice's offense has had three turnovers in each of their first two games. If the Longhorns cannot contain Rice, it will be tough rest of the year.

Bijan Robinson will have at least three touchdowns

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

I never thought I would write these words, but Bijan Robinson was a nonfactor in the Arkansas game. Now it was by no means his fault, as it seemed the Razorback defense was practically starting in the backfield every play due to the inferior offensive line the Longhorns had. Robinson has three total touchdowns on the year, and playing against a team like Rice, he should have very little troubles breaking off big chunk plays like we know he is capable of. The toughest defense he will face all season seems to be the left side of the Texas offensive line, as according to CJ Vogel of The Football Brainiac, when Texas ran the ball to the left they accounted for nine yards on 10 carries. The Longhorns will likely address that this week at practice, and we should also see Robinson getting out wide catching passes to get him involved. I believe Robinson will get a ton of opportunities as Texas is likely looking to blow Rice out, and having the ball in his hands is the best way to do so.

Texas will record a special teams touchdown

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has one of the most dangerous returners in the nation in D'Shawn Jamison, and any time he returns a punt or kick he is a threat to go the distance. He actually ran a kick back against Louisiana, but it was eventually called back due to a penalty. Jamison has a total of three career special teams touchdowns, with two of them via kickoff returns and one on a punt return. I feel confident in this one, and especially when it comes to punt returns, as the Longhorn defense should be forcing a ton of punts against an unimpressive Rice offense. Jamison has been the primary returner for both kicks and punts, and assuming the defense prevents Rice from scoring a lot like my first prediction states, it will likely be via a punt if he does take one back.

A Texas receiver will have over 100 yards

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver group had a very poor performance in Week 2, as it seemed actually catching passes was optional against Arkansas. Freshman Xavier Worthy was the leading receiver with two catches for 41 yards, and the group as a whole was struggling all game. Again, this is also partially the fault of the offensive line, as they gave the quarterbacks no time to throw, which leads to rushed throws or no throws. This group badly needs a bounce back game, as outside of Jordan Whittington, no receivers on the roster have amassed 45 yards receiving this season. This will likely change this week, as Rice has given up an average of 188.5 yards receiving, and Steve Sarkisian will surely have to make adjustments to help this group be more productive.

Casey Thompson throws for over 200 yards and rushes for 70

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Now that Thompson finally has a chance to start, he knows how important it is to make a lasting impression that effectively ends this ongoing quarterback competition. We have only ever seen Thompson play two quarters at a time basically, as he came in to relieve Sam Ehlinger in the second half of the Alamo Bowl last season, and he has come in late in the third quarter both games this year. This also marks the first time a defense will have to game plan solely for him, although it's just Rice. However, Thompson has shown an innate ability to produce in his limited time, and I expect it will be no different against Rice. Card likely would have and will perform well against Rice too, but it's seemingly Thompson's job to lose at this point. The Texas offensive line is horrible, but when Thompson has played, it seems as if he is able to mask their deficiencies by being more willing to create with his legs. Sarkisian usually prefers his quarterbacks to not run a lot, but this offensive line group has given the quarterbacks no other option. Thompson has long been described as a "gamer" and if that's true, he will absolutely demolish Rice. I think his ability to create more time for himself will help the passing game and receivers, but his ability and willingness to run is what will give the offense a huge lift.

1

1