Five bold predictions for Texas against the Houston Cougars

It’s Houston week for the Texas Longhorns following a deflating loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The matchup with Houston sets up as a get-right game for Texas. The Cougars are 3-3 on the season, but among the worst defensive teams in the Big 12. Houston is No. 12 of 14 in rushing yards allowed per game (162.2) and dead last in the conference is passing defense per game (267.0).

The scoring chances should be near endless, but the question for Texas is whether or not the team can convert. The Longhorns have reached the end zone in just 11 of 24 red zone appearances. Nine red zone field goals bring the scoring percentage to 83.3% and tie Texas for No. 70 in college football in red zone offense.

The Longhorns’ red zone inefficiency is not the mark of a championship football team, but the team could convert this week.

Here’s a look at our bold predictions for the game between Texas and Houston.

Teams combine for at least 70 points

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Both offenses are among college football’s best in scoring points. Texas averages 35.0 points per game while Houston averages 29.5. I expect the Longhorns to shatter their average point total but anticipate the Cougars score plenty as well.

Texas scores 50 points

Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85) catches the ball for the touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners defense in the second quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.

The Texas offense has been consistent with each scoring output ranging between 30 and 40 points. The Longhorns get challenged enough to keep the offense on the field and the team puts up 50 or more this week.

Adonai Mitchell has two touchdowns

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches the ball to score a touchdown as Kansas safety Marvin Grant (4) attempts to defend in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns’ game against the Kansas Jayhawks, Saturday, Sept. 30 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Texas won the game 40-14.

Adonai Mitchell hasn’t seen the ball as much as we would like, but that started to change against the Kansas Jayhawks. Texas force fed Mitchell the ball completing three passes in a row to the talented wideout on the first drive of the game. Mitchell continues his emergence with a two-touchdown game.

Jonathon Brooks continues 100-yard rushing streak

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs in for a touchdown against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Jonathon Brooks has ran for 100 yards in each of his last four games. He has 617 yards in his last four performances and is averaging 7.5 yards per carry over that span. Brooks picks on the struggling Cougars defense this week.

Texas scores in every red zone opportunity

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs down the sideline in the third quarter of the Longhorns’ game against the Kansas Jayhawks, Saturday, Sept. 30 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Texas won the game 40-14.

The Longhorns are converting just over 83% of red zone scoring opportunities into points so far this season. The team has 11 touchdowns and 9 field goals in the red zone. Houston might hold the team to a field goal or two inside the 20, but Texas converts each trip to points.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire