Five bold predictions for Ohio State against Tulsa

Ohio State finally gets a chance to wash the bad taste out of its mouth from the loss to Oregon when it hosts winless Tulsa on Saturday afternoon. The team, coaches, and fanbase are reeling after losing a game in the regular season for the first time since 2018.

And it’s been mostly because of the poor play by the defense that’s left everyone searching for answers. Ryan Day has vowed some changes everywhere from scheme, to personnel, to coaching structure, so it should be interesting to see what unfolds when the Buckeyes are on defense.

But enough of setting things up. Each week we step out on a limb and give you five bold predictions for the upcoming game, and it’s no different here. Here are five a bit off the wall, entertaining, and possible things you might see when Ohio State plays Tulsa Saturday.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson breaks out

Ohio State's 5-star back TreVeyon Henderson smoked the Gophers on this 70 yard touchdown play pic.twitter.com/sSmRlskHyO — College Football HQ (@NCAAFootballHQ) September 3, 2021

It’s been coming. We’ve heard about the abilities of freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, and we’ve seen them in action the last couple of weeks. We’re going to see a continuation of that against Tulsa.

Look for Henderson to continue to get more and more carries and actually go over 100 yards against the Golden Hurricane defense. He might just take over the starting job this week with a dynamic and exciting performance as Ohio State looks to re-establish the fact that it has to be solid in the running game.

The Ohio State defense will come up with at least five sacks

Zach Harrison with the strip sack and Haskell Garrett with the TD return. Harrison is the type of guy who could mess around and be a top 10 pick this year. pic.twitter.com/0HR0UgjtAk — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) September 3, 2021

I know, I know, the Buckeyes only have two sacks on the year. How in the hades are they going to step it up a week later and tally five? First off, the Tulsa offensive line is nowhere near as good as what OSU saw with Minnesota and Oregon. So, man on man, Ohio State should get home to the quarterback more often.

Also, look for the defensive coaching staff to add some more blitz packages in to jumpstart things on that side of the ball. I think OSU is done sitting back and trying to read and react with such a young defense. Add those two things up and look for more pressure and productivity in getting to the quarterback this week.

Time for OSU to start being ballhawks

Ohio State is playing a dangerous game with this shaky defense https://t.co/qVjjzBa7gv pic.twitter.com/GEJz459mHQ — New York Post (@nypost) September 15, 2021

Along the same lines with an aggressive defense getting more pressure on the quarterback comes with the expectation for more turnovers. With Ohio State more or less sitting back so far this year, the defense has only created two takeaways through two games, including none last week. That rate has to change.

With more downhill attacking, you’ll see more mistakes from Tulsa and we’re calling for that to result in at least three turnovers forced by the Buckeye defense. It should all result in easier scoring chances on the other end as well.

Kyle McCord gets some action and throws his first TD pass

Kyle McCord out here dropping DIMES pic.twitter.com/H1clsigEA8 — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) April 17, 2021

I expect a big week from Ohio State. The Buckeyes will be looking to make a statement after the loss last week and will play with more anger, purpose, and productivity. They’ll pile up the points and look a lot better on the defensive end.

Because of it, the game will be in good shape with plenty of time remaining in the second half. And in will trot freshman 5-star quarterback Kyle McCord for his first action on the season. He’ll look sharp and even toss the first touchdown pass of his Ohio State and collegiate career.

C.J. Stroud will show off his running ability more

I think that C.J. Stroud is the clear-cut favorite to win the starting job at Ohio State. In 2020 he turned the only snap he played into a 48-yard rushing touchdown against Michigan State. Love his mobility/game breaking arm combo, he has tremendous potential. pic.twitter.com/KU6fGENAli — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) June 20, 2021

We know it’s there. We’ve seen the running ability of C.J. Stroud flash from time to time, most notably last season against Michigan State when he came in and ripped off a 48-yard gallop for a score.

Ohio State needs to start using him a little more in the running game and though the coaching staff won’t go bananas with it, you’ll see Stroud shake loose a few times and get at least 50 yards on the ground.

